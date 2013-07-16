What's new

Some people in PTI wants to remove me because i want to get the audit done

Watch from 0:39 where he says that it is a few people who want to do this. He did not name PTI as a whole.

2qdwghu.jpg
 
mr42O said:
Darkinsky its MQM fanboy do i need to say any thing else ??
excuse me but when you run out of arguments then yo start personal attacks right?

how about answering those questions like why has PTI still not audited its funds?

and why people want to remove him because he supports PTI funds audit?

RazorMC said:
Watch from 0:39 where he says that it is a few people who want to do this. He did not name PTI as a whole.

when you get the whole piture you wont be so stupid?

the only reason why he is being removed from his party position is because he wants to audit party funds
 
darkinsky said:
excuse me but when you run out of arguments then yo start personal attacks right?

how about answering those questions like why has PTI still not audited its funds?

and why people want to remove him because he supports PTI funds audit?



when you get the whole piture you wont be so stupid?

the only reason why he is being removed from his party position is because he wants to audit party funds
PTI has proven that it has a solid internal checking mechanism. These matters will get resolved and no PTI worker will get killed by the chairman.
 
RazorMC said:
PTI has proven that it has a solid internal checking mechanism. These matters will get resolved and no PTI worker will get killed by the chairman.
who is the fund still not auditted

since when you are recieving international funds from overseas pakistanis?

it has been many years now
 
i am not able to watch this video as it says "Server refused connection"

Can you please tell who you are talking about?
 
Zakii said:
i am not able to watch this video as it says "Server refused connection"

Can you please tell who you are talking about?
KPK CM talks of being an internal (political) target for certain individuals within PTI who don't want an audit. But this is just his claim since he was sperated from holding a party position. His claim can not be verified so far.
 
RazorMC said:
PTI keeps track of all incoming funds. When to get them audited is a matter for the party to decide.
no im saying why didnt they audit the amount just after using(after so many years it still remains unaidited, why?) them and why are overseas pakistanis complaining and asking for auditing the funds provided by them and stopped funding PTI?

RazorMC said:
KPK CM talks of being an internal (political) target for certain individuals within PTI who don't want an audit. But this is just his claim since he was sperated from holding a party position. His claim can not be verified so far.
but he is the important position holder of PTI and fauzia kasuri also pointed out mafias in PTI
 
darkinsky said:
no im saying why didnt they audit the amount just after using(after so many years it still remains unaidited, why?) them and why are overseas pakistanis complaining and asking for auditing the funds provided by them and stopped funding PTI?
.....
but he is the important position holder of PTI and fauzia kasuri also pointed out mafias in PTI
Like every political party, PTI has its share of bad eggs and will look into this if Khattak's claims are true. At the moment they are nothing more than claims against those who were against him holding an important party post while being CM.

Second, Kasuri was just sour that she did not get party ticket even though she was okay with the decision earlier. Her own statements indicated that it was more personal grievance rather than any actual issues in PTI.
 
There has been some "kotahi" on his part also! He is reluctant and he did some mistakes initially that Imran khan didn't like, plus he's old, there are many other good members of PTI from KPK, young, honest and capable.
 

