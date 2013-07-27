Some of these admins need to tone it down a little

This Forum will only allow quality writing & credible source based news to discuss. Such Odishabytes & fan made jibes are not allowed so that the decorum and the quality can be maintained. Furthermore, allowing every other so-called accusations and condemning will take a life time for us in case of India. Moreover, not everything from Indian source is tolerated as credible or worthy to discuss as in-fact, any third party is surely well in knowledge of any blames coming from India. Lastly, sharing such cheap & unworthy content on Pakistan Defence Forum is a free advertisement that provides enough search result for the subject to appear on top very soon. Hope you get the reason.



Forum Administration makes decision in the best of community and for the interest of readers otherwise, this place will be swarmed/flooded with 1 penny news articles costing us more than our reputation. In-case anyone has any issue against any decision, please feel free to reach GHQ Section for redressal of alleged grievance which is far better than labeling administration in bad light without having the knowledge of any action been taken.



Regards,