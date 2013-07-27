What's new

Some of these admins need to tone it down a little

Status
Not open for further replies.
atya

atya

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 29, 2010
1,291
0
1,945
Salam everyone,

Just posted an article where Indian newspaper is making accusations that Pakistan and China are involved in bio-warfare and could be responsible for COVID. I shared it as banter and the mod has closed off the thread. Seriously guys, you need to tone down a little. I have been on the forum long enough to see that some mods are getting grumpy by the day. Please don't ruin the atmosphere on this forum by making it all serious all the time.

Thank you
 
Musings

Musings

FULL MEMBER
May 14, 2020
462
1
2,529
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Not really - i think the mod was correct - what good could have come out of what you had launched? A few Indians would have got excited and responded - Pakistani members would kick their butt - Indians get banned - thread closed - i think the Mod saved us all time and energy - IMO
Wsalam
 
atya

atya

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 29, 2010
1,291
0
1,945
Musings said:
Not really - i think the mod was correct - what good could have come out of what you had launched? A few Indians would have got excited and responded - Pakistani members would kick their butt - Indians get banned - thread closed - i think the Mod saved us all time and energy - IMO
Wsalam
Click to expand...
I wasn't just talking about this particular thread but okay.
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 15, 2015
18,833
153
33,608
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This Forum will only allow quality writing & credible source based news to discuss. Such Odishabytes & fan made jibes are not allowed so that the decorum and the quality can be maintained. Furthermore, allowing every other so-called accusations and condemning will take a life time for us in case of India. Moreover, not everything from Indian source is tolerated as credible or worthy to discuss as in-fact, any third party is surely well in knowledge of any blames coming from India. Lastly, sharing such cheap & unworthy content on Pakistan Defence Forum is a free advertisement that provides enough search result for the subject to appear on top very soon. Hope you get the reason.

Forum Administration makes decision in the best of community and for the interest of readers otherwise, this place will be swarmed/flooded with 1 penny news articles costing us more than our reputation. In-case anyone has any issue against any decision, please feel free to reach GHQ Section for redressal of alleged grievance which is far better than labeling administration in bad light without having the knowledge of any action been taken.

Regards,
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 15, 2015
18,833
153
33,608
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Musings said:
Not really - i think the mod was correct - what good could have come out of what you had launched? A few Indians would have got excited and responded - Pakistani members would kick their butt - Indians get banned - thread closed - i think the Mod saved us all time and energy - IMO
Wsalam
Click to expand...
The reason that we mostly try to ban any write-up that has no base or support to argument instead, it mostly results in mudslinging contest & tantrums being thrown at each other and then in the end, people getting banned. Since we try to maintain the atmosphere in best possible manners for quality and interest of serious readers; these kind of unknown sources or the so-called claims be kept away for far better & greater good. Its just an exhausting exercise if we treat every other source as credible or worthy enough. Therefore, the criteria is set that any Mod will take action after evaluating the content and so the source.
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 15, 2015
18,833
153
33,608
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
atya said:
Please don't ruin the atmosphere on this forum by making it all serious all the time.
Click to expand...
Such click baits & propaganda mouthpieces are the reason to ruin atmosphere. Such website should be sharing some Indian Food recipes. I have gone through all the content and anyone can get the gist as why such propaganda sites try to flood the internet and that is to inject wrong perception. We should not become part for their free publicity and more search results.
1600344986471.png
 
Status
Not open for further replies.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
BLING Need admin for FB defence page Indian Defence Forum 1
BLING Need Help ! Need Admin for defence FB page . Members Club 9
beijingwalker China is the West's 'existential question', former Trump Admin official John Bolton says World Affairs 1
beijingwalker No Longer Leader of the Free World: Trump Admin. Humiliated at UN over Iran Arms Embargo World Affairs 10
Sineva Iran sanctions former trump admin sanctions enforcer Iranian Defence Forum 0
D Trump admin officially makes it easier to export military drones Air Warfare 1
F-22Raptor Trump Admin Shuts Down Radio Station Run by Chinese Propaganda Outlet Americas 5
Get Ya Wig Split BREAKING: The Trump admin has discussed whether to conduct the first U.S. nuclear test since 1992 World Affairs 35
nangyale Power Sharing deal agreed by Kabul admin Afghanistan Defence Forum 3
Sineva As Iran faces virus, Trump admin fails to use Swiss channel to ease medical exports Iranian Defence Forum 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top