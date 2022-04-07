.,.,.,.,.,.
Faisal Zafar
06 Apr 2022
Pakistani cuisine reflects the diversity of the people and places here.
Meat, vegetables, pulses and sweets are all popular delicacies here, but during Ramadan most people prefer more salty foods.
So here are some of the famous Iftar dishes in Pakistan that are enough to make your mouth water.
Faisal Zafar
Some of Pakistan's favorite dishes for Ramadan
06 Apr 2022
Pakistani cuisine reflects the diversity of the people and places here.
Meat, vegetables, pulses and sweets are all popular delicacies here, but during Ramadan most people prefer more salty foods.
So here are some of the famous Iftar dishes in Pakistan that are enough to make your mouth water.
Gol Gappe
By the way, there is no need to say anything about them, but most of the people get water in their mouths just by looking at them which are commonly available in most parts of the country. The best way to eat them is The skins in the snack itself, its sour water and the addition of lentils or other things add to their taste, try them even in Iftar.
چنا چاٹ
Chana Chaat is basically a simple salad that is full of carbohydrates and flavors. It can consist of lentils, boiled potatoes, fried papri, yogurt, samosas, marmalade and beans which are served with sauce, sauce and yogurt. It is topped with chopped vegetables like tomatoes, onions and green chillies while it is garnished with coriander, mint and chaat spices. Chaat is a favorite dish of Pakistanis in Iftar.
Meatballs
Shami Kebab is the king of tea trolleys in Pakistan, this delicious gift is always a hot ingredient in any occasion. These kebabs with hot spices, red chillies and green chillies not only enhance the taste of tea but also enhance the taste of conversation on this occasion and also add to the splendor of the table on the occasion of To and Iftar.
پکوڑے
It is an indigenous light food that can be found in every street corner whether it is cold or hot. Pakoda is a popular street food but in the homes of local people, pakoda is also a common home-made dish, it is cheap, quick to prepare and delicious, while pakoda has become a must have item even during Iftar, which is very tasty. Is taken.
بریانی
Whether you like food or not, you must ask what is so special about biryani that it is dear to everyone's heart. There are different styles of this dish, such as potato Sindhi biryani, spicy lamb biryani, Bombay biryani and others.
Yogurt large
It would not be wrong to say that yogurt is one of the favorite dishes to be eaten while walking in the bazaars as well as quenching the untimely hunger. Now whatever they are made of, such as lentils or any other flour, the combination of these balls in yogurt gives the best taste, often they are sweet on which lick is eaten by adding spices and other items.
Samosa
Golden brown, crispy, layered flavored samosas are often missed by people in the evening at tea time. Fills, they are usually stuffed with potatoes or minced meat with which often different sauces are also used to enhance the taste.
رمضان کے لیے پاکستانیوں کے چند پسندیدہ پکوان
رمضان کے دوران لوگوں کی پسند اکثر کچھ نمکین چیزوں کے لیے زیادہ بڑھ جاتی ہے۔
