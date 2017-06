Some of China's richest and most powerful men have mysteriously vanished





The logo of the Anbang Insurance Group is seen on the company's offices in Beijing on June 14, 2017. (Mark Schiefelbein / Associated Press)

Xiao Jianhua



Guo Guangchang



Zhou Chengjian, chairman and president of Metersbonwe Group, speaks during a forum in Shanghai in December 2009. (dycj / Imaginechina)



Guo Guangchang





This March 2004 photo shows Guo Guangchang, chairman of Fosun International Ltd. (Associated Press)



Guo Guangchang, the chairman of the private-sector conglomerate Fosun, which owns the resort company Club Med and Cirque du Soleil, disappeared in December 2015. Company officials said in a statement that Guo had been "assisting in certain investigations carried out by judicial authorities," according to CNBC. The executive, who reportedly has a personal fortune of close to $10 billion, subsequently reappeared at a company meeting in Shanghai. No further explanation was given for his temporary absence. Guo Guangchang, the chairman of the private-sector conglomerate Fosun, which owns the resort company Club Med and Cirque du Soleil, disappeared in December 2015. Company officials said in a statement that Guo had been "assisting in certain investigations carried out by judicial authorities," according to CNBC. The executive, who reportedly has a personal fortune of close to $10 billion, subsequently reappeared at a company meeting in Shanghai. No further explanation was given for his temporary absence.



Lei Jie





Lei Jie, former chairman of Founder Securities Co., Ltd., during an interview in Beijing in December 2009. (Liang Zi / Imaginechina)



Lei Jie, the former chairman of Founder Securities Company Ltd., a joint venture partner of Swiss bank Credit Suisse, went missing in 2015. The Wall Street Journal reported that company officials initially said Lei had requested a week’s leave through relatives on Jan. 12, 2015, but then fell out of contact a week later. On Jan. 22, the company announced that it had appointed an interim chairman, Reuters reported. Lei was released from police custody a few months later after assisting authorities with an inquiry, according to media reports.



Mao Xiaofeng







Mao Xiaofeng, then president of China Minsheng Banking Corp., gives a speech in Beijing on July 28, 2009. (Song Zhaoqing / Imaginechina)



Mao Xiaofeng, the president of China Minsheng Banking Corp. — who at 43 was reportedly the youngest president of a listed Chinese bank (one whose shares are traded on an official stock exchange) — also disappeared in January 2015. Mao Xiaofeng, the president of China Minsheng Banking Corp. — who at 43 was reportedly the youngest president of a listed Chinese bank (one whose shares are traded on an official stock exchange) — also disappeared in January 2015. Quartz reported that Mao was taken away by the Communist Party’s anti-graft agency to help with an investigation into Ling Jihua, a onetime senior aide to former President Hu Jintao , and that officials at Minsheng, the world’s 49th largest bank, said Mao had resigned for “personal reasons.”

Lei Jie, former chairman of Founder Securities Co., Ltd., during an interview in Beijing in December 2009. (Liang Zi / Imaginechina)Lei Jie, the former chairman of Founder Securities Company Ltd., a joint venture partner of Swiss bank Credit Suisse, went missing in 2015. The Wall Street Journal reported that company officials initially said Lei had requested a week’s leave through relatives on Jan. 12, 2015, but then fell out of contact a week later. On Jan. 22, the company announced that it had appointed an interim chairman, Reuters reported. Lei was released from police custody a few months later after assisting authorities with an inquiry, according to media reports.