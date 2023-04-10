Some millions feeding 220 millions what a shame.

Some millions Pakistani living abroad are making more money for Pakistan than the entire population of 220 million people, is indeed a shameful reality. Yet, it is crucial to recognize the immense contribution that Pakistani expatriates make to the country’s economy.



According to statistics released by the State Bank of Pakistan, Pakistanis living abroad contributed over $21 billion in remittances during the year 2022. This makes remittances the country’s largest source of foreign exchange reserves, exceeding the revenues generated by exports, foreign investment, and tourism combined.



These remittances from Pakistani expatriates are a lifeline for many families back home, providing essential funds for education, healthcare, and daily living expenses. However, it is not just individual families that benefit from this inflow of funds. The entire economy benefits from the injection of foreign exchange, as it supports business growth, job creation, and infrastructure



Despite their contributions, many individuals living in Pakistan disrespect these Pakistanis. This can be due to a variety of reasons ranging from perceived disloyalty, envy, and admiration to complete disregard. However, this attitude is detrimental to the nation's unity and prosperity.