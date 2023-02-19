Some members in Israeli rescue team stole the Esther scrolls from the earthquake disaster zone

The Turkish Jewish Community also published a statement on Twitter."The relevant Esther scroll was taken back from Israel and is under custody in our Chief Rabbinate. It will return to its home after the renovation of our Antioch synagogue."Ministry of Culture and Tourism statement:"The historical Esther scroll found in our Antioch Synagogue, which collapsed in the earthquakes, is being preserved by the Chief Rabbinate of Turkiye. The artifacts of all faiths and cultures that have existed for centuries within the borders of our country will continue to be carefully preserved in these lands.""As soon as possible, we will restore our Antakya Synagogue, along with all our other damaged registered monuments, and reopen it to the worship of our citizens of Antakya."Conclusion:1. It is now certain that a theft was attempted. The artifact was smuggled to Israel.2. However, due to the early action, their attempt failed and taken back.3. There was widespread sympathy because Israel was one of the first countries to come to the aid after the earthquake, just like the 99 earthquake. However, the criminal incident cast a big shadow on this initiative.