What's new

Some members in Israeli rescue team stole the Esther scrolls from the earthquake disaster zone

dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
6,759
26
17,044
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1626128023765352448

This claim first reported in the Israeli media. Then the issue has been clarified by the Turkish Jewish community.

If this news is true and the Israeli judiciary does not take the necessary action, it will certainly overshadow the efforts of other search and rescue teams from Israel and all sympathy will be lost. If this was done with the knowledge of the state of Israel, it would reinforce the perception of the state of Israel as an official smuggler of historical artifacts and a hypocritical state that is never interested in humanitarian aid. When a country is experiencing the disaster of the century, it is unforgivable that people working in the name of disaster relief on behalf of X country engage in organized looting.
 
Last edited:
dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
6,759
26
17,044
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Dalit said:
Thieves. Not only do they steal settlements that belong to Palestinians. Now they are stealing abroad.

Notice how all Western allies of Israel are silent.
Click to expand...
The stolen artifact belongs to the Turkish Jewish community in the region. The Antakya Synagogue, one of the most important religious centers of the Antakya Jewish Community, was unfortunately severely damaged in the earthquake and some of its load-bearing walls collapsed. It is understood that, these so-called religious brothers of theirs were busy looting the precious artifacts of the community. Fortunately, we managed to get the scrolls back.
 
dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
6,759
26
17,044
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
The Turkish Jewish Community also published a statement on Twitter.

"The relevant Esther scroll was taken back from Israel and is under custody in our Chief Rabbinate. It will return to its home after the renovation of our Antioch synagogue."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1627220775458545664

Ministry of Culture and Tourism statement:

"The historical Esther scroll found in our Antioch Synagogue, which collapsed in the earthquakes, is being preserved by the Chief Rabbinate of Turkiye. The artifacts of all faiths and cultures that have existed for centuries within the borders of our country will continue to be carefully preserved in these lands."

"As soon as possible, we will restore our Antakya Synagogue, along with all our other damaged registered monuments, and reopen it to the worship of our citizens of Antakya."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1627288191358189569

Conclusion:
1. It is now certain that a theft was attempted. The artifact was smuggled to Israel.
2. However, due to the early action, their attempt failed and taken back.
3. There was widespread sympathy because Israel was one of the first countries to come to the aid after the earthquake, just like the 99 earthquake. However, the criminal incident cast a big shadow on this initiative.
 
Last edited:
Ali_Baba

Ali_Baba

SENIOR MEMBER
May 27, 2018
5,006
1
6,837
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
dBSPL said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1626128023765352448

This claim belongs to the Israeli media, not Turkish media outlets. Then it was then confirmed by the Turkish Jewish community.

I have read many reports of theft and looting in my life, but I think this is the most despicable of them all. If this news is true and the Israeli judiciary does not take the necessary action, it will certainly overshadow the efforts of other search and rescue teams from Israel and all sympathy will be lost. If this was done with the knowledge of the state of Israel, it would reinforce the perception of the state of Israel as an official smuggler of historical artifacts and a hypocritical state that is never interested in humanitarian aid.

The Turkish Jewish Community strongly condemned the incident and they managed to get the writing back from Israel. But the problem is not the return of these scrolls. We are waiting for the judiciary to take the necessary step. It is unforgivable to steal a country's historical asset during the catastrophe of the century.
Click to expand...

Wow - truly shocking.... and shameful.

Thankfully back - but there has to be some consequences for the individuals involved by their goverment.

One wonders what else they may have taken but not been disclosed - this warrants a formal investigation...
 
fisher1

fisher1

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 28, 2019
2,551
-22
2,494
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
dBSPL said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1626128023765352448

This claim belongs to the Israeli media, not Turkish media outlets. Then it was then confirmed by the Turkish Jewish community.

I have read many reports of theft and looting in my life, but I think this is the most despicable of them all. If this news is true and the Israeli judiciary does not take the necessary action, it will certainly overshadow the efforts of other search and rescue teams from Israel and all sympathy will be lost. If this was done with the knowledge of the state of Israel, it would reinforce the perception of the state of Israel as an official smuggler of historical artifacts and a hypocritical state that is never interested in humanitarian aid.

The Turkish Jewish Community strongly condemned the incident and they managed to get the writing back from Israel. But the problem is not the return of these scrolls. We are waiting for the judiciary to take the necessary step. It is unforgivable to steal a country's historical asset during the catastrophe of the century.
Click to expand...

Bro they are so used to stealing homes from Palestinians that they don’t have any sense of right and wrong left in them anymore.

No country should welcome them, look what happened to Palestine when they welcomed these Zionists scumbags
 
dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
6,759
26
17,044
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
fisher1 said:
Bro they are so used to stealing homes from Palestinians that they don’t have any sense of right and wrong left in them anymore.

No country should welcome them, look what happened to Palestine when they welcomed these Zionists scumbags
Click to expand...
Yes all we are aware of what is happening in Palestine. But, What I want to say here is that while thousands of buildings have been collapsed, while there is a huge humanitarian crisis, some people have attempted to steal the most valuable assets of their co-religionists. There are many types of looting, but the person or persons who did this have shown the whole world one of its most despicable types. Search and rescue teams from Israel have saved many lives. They pulled many people out of the rubble. But this incident has also overshadowed the efforts of the really well-meaning people in those teams. The artifacts have been taken back, it's not our problem anymore, it's the problem of whichever state this stain is on, it's their problem now.
 
Foinikas

Foinikas

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 2, 2021
8,225
2
6,439
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
dBSPL said:
Yes all we are aware of what is happening in Palestine. But, What I want to say here is that while thousands of buildings have been collapsed, while there is a huge humanitarian crisis, some people have attempted to steal the most valuable assets of their co-religionists. There are many types of looting, but the person or persons who did this have shown the whole world one of its most despicable types. Search and rescue teams from Israel have saved many lives. They pulled many people out of the rubble. But this incident has also overshadowed the efforts of the really well-meaning people in those teams. The artifacts have been taken back, it's not our problem anymore, it's the problem of whichever state this stain is on, it's their problem now.
Click to expand...
Some of them might say they did it to "protect it" (the scrolls). But it's still not nice. No,it's still bad.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 3, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

D
Israel to dispatch emergency aid, teams to earthquake-stricken Turkey
2 3 4
Replies
52
Views
2K
DabbuSardar
DabbuSardar
ghazi52
More than 33000 dead, many trapped as major earthquake strikes Turkiye, Syria,..,.
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
124
Views
5K
Indos
Indos
Muhammed45
Iran and Venezuela send aid to victims of earthquake in Syria
Replies
9
Views
629
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
dBSPL
International aids for twin earthquake in Kahramanmaraş/Turkiye | Common Thread
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
133
Views
5K
dBSPL
dBSPL
beijingwalker
China demands an end to US sanctions against Syria following the deadly earthquakes
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
119
Views
3K
Beny Karachun
Beny Karachun

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom