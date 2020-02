In todays world, the information ur fed through any means play a role in ur opinion. but still its not as simple as u put it. Turkey and Pakistanis have a history that goes way back, Turkey went modern and Pakistan under zia as Islam ka qilla, but ppl still had respect n love for each other. When Erdogan, a religious conservative took power, Pakistanis were obviously going to cheer. There is no denying love for Islam in Pakistan or most of it, in our own ways though.

It also played a great role in establishing close ties. Today its only Turkey that stands with Pakistan openly and straightforwardly. Even china is not that open or Malaysia or saudi. So dont think of it as a bad thing.

Turkey also changed alot in past decade, its economy and industry flourished, helps alot for Pakistan defence, their quality rivals europeans and Americans and surpass chinese n russian.

Why do u think its a bad thing? Werent Pakistanis crazy about bollywood in 80s and 90s?? Remember craze for stupid indian dramas? Isnt it better we r atleast not influnced by indian crap? Though now i see its more of in control of state of Pakistan rather than any foreign.

