Legal Inaccuracies regarding the Durand line.

by Saiyan0321

The Durand line is a 26,11km2 border that demarcates Afghanistan and Pakistan. The line is home to several myths and controversies and inaccuracies that must be corrected.Article 5 of the treaty of Rawalpindi 1921 stated very clearly showed that Afghanistan has formally and legally recognized the Durand line as a border between the two states.And this was ratified in the treaty of 1930 2 as well as in the exchange of letters during the treaty of peace in 1919.In fact formally Afghanistan government has accepted the areas across the Durand line as Pakistan territory with subsequent treaties that it has signed with Pakistan accepting those territories as Pakistan territory. The 2010 Pak-Afghan transit trade agreement stands above all else.In its preamble it has stated “".The wordsare used repeatedly again and again all over the agreement.Afghanistan once more implied such recognition at thewhere it stated to ensure security and development through border mechanism and security. 3Afghanistan along with the US and the USSR again accepted the territorial integrity of Pakistan in thewhich were stated in the following annexures.Such dejure recognition highlights the authenticity of the border in the eyes of the state of Afghanistan. Even during the 2001 American war in Afghanistan, the American army treated and to this day treats the line as border.The world recognizes the Durand line as the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan as highlighted by, the Bonn conference and the conference on Afghanistan in London where they showcased the limits of Afghanistan and this was also displayed in the ICJ judgmentcase between Pakistan and India. 4In fact the United States made a public statement accepting the Durand line as the border between the two in 1956 and more recently by the United States special representative to Afghanistan and Pakistan,. 5After the creation of Pakistan, Novl Backer, the Secretary of States of Common Wealth Affairs, further clarified this position in a speech to the House of Commons on June 30, 1950 in the following words:" 6In this respect, Ahmar Bilal Sufi, President Lahore Based Research Society of International Law, states:About the legal position of the Durand Line and the approach of the international community towards such issues Arif Ayub has quoted a number of examples:in fact during the Pakistan discussions with the kalat, mountbatten pointed out that Pakistan is the successor state of British India and thus is the inheritor of its treaties.With the above all three points have been highlighted that the Durand line has international recognition, it has full legal standing and Pakistan is the successor state of British India.The referendum in the area of North west frontier province happened as the congress ministry headed by Bacha khan came into power in the elections of 1946. As support for Muslim league grew, calls for reelection emerged. As the date for independence grew closer Mountbatten called for a referendum with the option to join either India or Pakistan as a compromise between Nehru and Jinnah. Over 97% voted for Pakistan. The election was boycotted by khudai khidmatgars.Three things must be cleared.The area of NWFP belonged to the British and was such recognized by the amirs of Afghanistan and thus Afghanistan had no right to claim itself as an option. It was not a princely state thus did not have the independence option. In fact such a blatant call for interference is against the treaty which the Afghans signed.Bacha khan was not for Pakistan and wanted to stay with the union of India and called for such an independent option when he saw the support for Pakistan, thinking that such an option would see NWFP away from Pakistan and the strength of congress would remain intact in NWFP and would later reintegrate with India 10. Bacha khan continuously advocated for the union of India. The Afghans use him as a patriot for Afghanistan but wonder if history had turned differently and NWFP had stayed with the union of India, would they have called him such a patriot still or would they have abused him as they abuse pashtuns which are loyal to Pakistan. I believe he would face worse and the same with India however history took a different turn. It would also be pertinent to mention here that he did not ask for an Afghan option but for an independent option and the Afghans in the 1950s and 1960s peddled pashtunistan and not union with Afghanistan which once again shows that the Afghan govt saw the Durand line as a border.A boycott of an election or referendum by a political party does not in any sense question its validity as the election did see a sizeable turn out which voted for Pakistan in a huge number. The referendum was valid in every sense and the area of NWFP voted for Pakistan.According to Leonard MoseleyFata was not independent of the British as it was under British law and a very infamous one which was the Frontier Crimes Regulations of 1901. The Tribes of Fata had their own dealings with the British and did not claim themselves as part of Afghanistan.The British dealt with these tribes through Jirgas (which are part of pashtun culture) and these Jirgas were to decide their own fate. According to the June 3rd plan all tribal agreements would cease to exist on the 15th august and the dominions would have to have sign new agreements with those tribal states. The governor of NWFP, Sir George Cunningham who used to deal with these tribes on behalf of the governor general met these tribes. All of them through verbal or written consent opted for Pakistan and an agreement was signed between them and the state of Pakistan. 12Currently in 1996 FATA was allowed to vote according to Adult franchise and has representations in the senate and the national assembly. On top of it all the recent bill passed has seen the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court and the high court extent to all of FATA as well as a merger with khyberpakhtunkhwa in a period of five years.Fata in every sense is part of Pakistan. The inability of the state to establish writ as well as its decision to utilize the FCR in its running have nothing to do with it.First we must study whether these easement rights ever existed. The Durand line indeed cut through tribes however in the agreement there is no explicit or expressive point on easement rights which means that these rights evolved outside the basic framework of the agreement.True that Pakistan did not establish Visa rights or even cross border mechanisms on the Durand however that does not diminish its authority as we have seen in the past two years as Pakistan has vigorously started border mechanisms and fences and visa requirements.Easement rights do not weaken the border but showcase a humanitarian and conscious decision by Pakistan to provide for divided tribes as can be seen by special cards allotted to those who have tribes on both sides by Pakistan which do not require visa.Easement has no locus standi upon the validity if the Durand line.As we have seen the various treaties that were signed by the British India and Afghanistan the agreements were indeed for border. The agreements specifically mentioned '' which is used for lining of borders. On top of it all the British implemented their laws in various areas without an expressive or tacit disapproval by Afghanistan.With this It can be concluded that Afghanistan has no standing both on historical as well as on legal front so again a question rises, why the afghan govt gives statements like such? The answer is simply bcz its politics. No afghan govt can say that the line is official bcz they will lose all power. Political careers play an important role in the path a country takes and political slogans play an equal role. The Durand line is now a political slogan that will be spoken by all parties. Case in point. Pakistan has started fencing the border and is fencing a kilometer a day. The govt is silent about this but the opposition is vocal bcz it’s a political slogan to harm the govt in power and take power. When issues become emotional, rationale arguments and thoughts dwindle.I apologize for any grammatical mistakes.