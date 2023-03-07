What's new

'Some key decisions' yet to be made before elections: Maryam Nawaz

  • “Accountability first, then elections,” says Maryam
  • She slams Khan for seeking Bajwa's court-martial now.
  • Khan has "hidden" himself in Zaman Park, she adds.
In yet another hard-hitting speech, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said Tuesday that the elections must be held in the country but “key decisions” are yet to be made.

Maryam on February 27, had demanded redressal of "injustice" against her father and party supremo, Nawaz Sharif, before the next elections take place in the country. “Elections will be held after the conviction of innocent Nawaz Sharif is overturned,” she had said.

Addressing her party workers in Sheikhupura today, Maryam, who also holds the portfolio of the party's chief organiser, said: “First, there would be accountability, then elections would be held."

Referring to the “injustices” against the PML-N supremo and alleged relief to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan by the courts, she said: “Scale [of justice] will be balanced before elections.”

Berating the PTI chairman, Maryam said that he lectures the nation about smashing the “idol of fear” and "shackles of slavery” but Khan had hidden in his Zaman Park residence.

Terming Khan “a coward man”, the PML-N leader said that when General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa bid farewell to the army, he demanded his court-martial.

She asked Khan why he did court-martial him when he was the prime minister.

“Innocent” Nawaz appeared before the courts 200 times, but on the other hand, there are just two appearances of the "fitna", she said, adding that the PTI leaders were granted bail in just 48 hours.

The PML-N supremo had stated that “I rest my case to Allah”, Maryam said.

She also berated former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar.

It is pertinent to mention here that a five-member bench of the Supreme Court — headed by then-CJP Nisar — had disqualified Nawaz from holding public office in a landmark decision on the Panama Papers case in July 2017.

A day earlier, the former chief justice said he didn't declare ex-prime minister Imran Khan "completely" Sadiq and Amin (truthful and honest) in his erstwhile court verdict.
‘Some key decisions’ yet to be made before elections: Maryam Nawaz

“Scale [of justice] will be balanced before elections,” says PML-N leader
Saqib Nisar handed over fate of 220m people in the hand of incompetent Imran Khan: Maryam

dunyanews.tv

Saqib Nisar handed over fate of 220m people in the hand of incompetent Imran Khan, says Maryam
If IK is hiding in Zaman Park then where is Gongloo Mota Nawaja hiding? Where are your
brothers Babloo and Dabloo hiding?
She's a powerful person whom is humored by her uncle and father. She's never had any real chance to gain power.

Elections will be held when it's been decided based upon legal frame works. They won't be held hostage because a judicial decision wasn't to someone's liking.
 

