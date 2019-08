I am starting this thread just to elaborate how delusional Indians are from top to bottom. The assault by Taliban today in Kunduz have really unnerved the Indian establishment and their proxies. They have been working overtime to figure out ways to counter our moves and to destabilise the region further. I would request my countrymen to counter their propaganda on the social media with full might.

Subramanian Swamy is a former BJP minister and member of the upper house. His views are heard and acted upon by the BJP think tank. I consider him next to Ajit Doval in policy making viz a viz Pakistan. Today he sent out a message on the social media ,though silly but must be taken seriously.







Another one of his muppet disciples had this to say.





I strongly feel its time to stop internal bickering and focus on the true enemy.I hope we will agree to this.

