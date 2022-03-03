SOME IMPORTANT LESSONS FROM LICWs ARE OVERLOOKED

kenyannoobie
Being obsessed with the kinetic aspect of shiny ishyt we often don't realise how important such missions are! How else would light inf and specops get real world trigger time? Why are forces from Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, France, Greece, the Netherlands, Portugal participating in the Mali operation? Its the
best way the only way to check out your equipment,weapons and tactics battlefield performance,what the US calls TTPs,Tactics,Techniques and Protocols.These same guys return to their units with invaluable real world experience. Fyi,Germany discovered their ishyt just doesn't work in 45 c+ desert environments of Mali.
"Mali too hot for half of Bundeswehr MINUSMA vehicles
Bundeswehr service vehicles can't take Mali's heat, a German newspaper reported. According to the daily, only about half of German military vehicles sent to a UN base in the West African desert are still running."
https://www.dw.com/en/mali-too-hot-for-half-of-bundeswehr-minusma-vehicles/a-38481363
You can have a battalion of Leo 2A7s operated by well trained and motivated guys but if they won't even start .... Point being there are occasionally more mundane concerns than an MBT with 120 mm or 135 mm gun with the latest APS in this type of war fighting.
