What's new

SOME IMPORTANT LESSONS FROM LICWs ARE OVERLOOKED

K

kenyannoobie

FULL MEMBER
Sep 14, 2012
297
0
217
Country
Kenya
Location
Kenya
Being obsessed with the kinetic aspect of shiny ishyt we often don't realise how important such missions are! How else would light inf and specops get real world trigger time? Why are forces from Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, France, Greece, the Netherlands, Portugal participating in the Mali operation? Its the best way the only way to check out your equipment,weapons and tactics battlefield performance,what the US calls TTPs,Tactics,Techniques and Protocols.These same guys return to their units with invaluable real world experience. Fyi,Germany discovered their ishyt just doesn't work in 45 c+ desert environments of Mali.

"Mali too hot for half of Bundeswehr MINUSMA vehicles
Bundeswehr service vehicles can't take Mali's heat, a German newspaper reported. According to the daily, only about half of German military vehicles sent to a UN base in the West African desert are still running."
https://www.dw.com/en/mali-too-hot-for-half-of-bundeswehr-minusma-vehicles/a-38481363

bm1.jpg


bm2.jpg


You can have a battalion of Leo 2A7s operated by well trained and motivated guys but if they won't even start .... Point being there are occasionally more mundane concerns than an MBT with 120 mm or 135 mm gun with the latest APS in this type of war fighting.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Zarvan
Polish defense industy proposes Borsuk IFV infantry fighting vehicle for Slovak and Czech armies
Replies
0
Views
306
Zarvan
Zarvan
khansaheeb
UN Report: French Air Strike Killed 19 Civilian Wedding Party-Goers in Mali
Replies
4
Views
645
Char
Char
The SC
Vickers Mk 7 MBT United Kingdom (1984-86) was tested by Egypt
Replies
0
Views
565
The SC
The SC
Jyotish
Germany has donated 29 Casspir armored vehicles to Mali
Replies
2
Views
448
Hassan Al-Somal
Hassan Al-Somal
Foxtrot Alpha
Germany wants to beef up its defense firms with pandemic relief funds
Replies
0
Views
1K
Foxtrot Alpha
Foxtrot Alpha

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom