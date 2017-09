ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser (NSA) Lt-Gen (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua has warned that some world powers want to denuclearise Pakistan by taking advantage of its internal problems.

“These countries also want to undermine China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),” said Gen Janjua while briefing a meeting of the National Ulema Mashaikh Council presided over by Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Mohammad Yousaf.

Gen Janjua was invited to brief the participants on the internal and external security challenges as well as steps being taken by the government to streamline religious seminaries. Due to the sensitivity of the topic, media was not invited to cover the event.

Later, the officials of the Ministry of Religious Affairs issued an official statement quoting the NSA as saying that certain international and regional countries were not in favour of CPEC.

Gen Janjua did not name any country, but he was certainly referring to the growing strategic partnership between the US and India. “The same powers are also against peace and stability in Afghanistan,” he claimed.

The NSA said current situation required of Pakistan to maintain unity in its ranks not only to thwart such challenges but also to set its priorities straight.

“Apart from protecting our geographical and ideological boundaries, we need to keep an eye on our internal challenges,” he stressed.

He also briefed the meeting about steps the government was taking to reform religious seminaries. However, the statement did not provide further details.

However, the religious affairs minister said soon some of the seminaries would be given college and university status, adding that students studying at these seminaries would opt to join Pakistan Army or police or other reputable professions on completing their studies.

During the meeting, a unanimous resolution was passed to show solidarity with the Rohingya Muslims. The participants demanded that Pakistan must consider severing diplomatic ties with Myanmar if its forces do not stop atrocities against the innocent Muslims.