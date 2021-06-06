Some countries inoculated with Chinese vaccines fail to curb viral spread

There are more than 10,000 cases in the United States every day. Does this mean that the vaccines vaccinated in the United States are not effective?



Do you know what is interesting? The United States can provide nothing. When the first stage, the world needs masks and protective clothing. The United States could not provide them, and the United States began to advocate freedom and refused to wear masks.



In the second phase, in order to preemptively release the vaccine, the United States did not complete the third phase of the trial forcibly released. Then the United States began to promote itself as the savior. But embarrassingly, the United States is still unable to provide vaccines.Because the United States is already a non-industrial country, the United States has many laboratories but no factories.



Now in the third stage, the United States has begun to deny the role of vaccines, because China provides more vaccines to the world than the world's total. And this is just the beginning.



But I think there are a fourth stage, a fifth stage. They are also the stages where the United States cannot provide anything.

The world still needs an efficient public health system, an effective medical system, and the infrastructure and medical equipment to support all of this.



The only thing the United States can do is to praise or criticize your government in the media.