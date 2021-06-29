Some bottles of Sinovac are defective, contain lump of gel: FDA

8888888888888
A total of 110 bottles of Sinovac vaccines were revealed today to contain lumps of gel, rendering them defective.
Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday morning published a statement citing an abnormality in some of the vials of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines they had received. The batch, C202105079, was produced on May 19 and expires on Nov. 9.
Surachok Tangwiwat of the Thai FDA has instructed medical professionals to avoid giving these doses to people and report any abnormalities to the agency immediately.
Sinovac must be shaken before use. In the case of these doses, even when shaken, the lumps of gel would not disperse into the liquid, according to Surachok.
The faulty doses, which were made in China prior to being shipped to Thailand, were believed to be caused by improper storage and transportation. Ideal storage temperature for Sinovac is between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius.
Thailand so far has received over 10 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine from China. Millions more are expected to come this year.
This probably explain why some people get infected again or some unexplained deaths.
