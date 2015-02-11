What's new

Some Bangladeshis left their homes to join Taliban: Dhaka Police Chief

1628953631127.png


Taking stock of the security measures on the eve of the martyrdom day of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md. Shafiqul Islam told media in Dhaka on Saturday that some Bangladeshis responded to the call of the Taliban to join them in their war in Afghanistan and left the country. He said that the hardline Islamist groups have been using the digital media to recruit people for their war in Afghanistan. The DMP Chief said that some of them may be trying to reach Afghanistan on foot.

He said Bangladesh police forces are keeping strict vigil so that no untoward incident happens on the occasion of the martyrdom day of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. All intelligence agencies in Bangladesh are on alert and vulnerable areas have been kept under CCTV observation.

Earlier, on Thursday, Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of DMP had arrested three members of the banned terrorist outfit Neo JMB which included its key bomb maker, said the police chief.

August 15 is observed as the national mourning day in Bangladesh as its founder president and father of nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated along with his entire family on this day in 1971.

 
