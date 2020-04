The number of people who have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Iran is about to hit 50,000, while the daily death toll from the disease was below 100 for the second day in a row, the Health Ministry’s spokesman said.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Kianoosh Jahanpoor said COVID-19 has taken the lives of 94 patients during the past 24 hours, down from 98 a day earlier, and marking the lowest number of deaths since a month ago.The coronavirus death toll in Iran now stands at 4,777, he said.Jahanpoor added that 49,933 patients have recovered from coronavirus infection so far and have been discharged from the hospital.The spokesman said the number of people tested positive for COVID-19 across the country has risen to 76,389 following the detection of 1,512 new cases since Tuesday noon.Among the coronavirus patients undergoing treatment in the hospital at present, 3,643 ones have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, he said.The spokesperson also noted that 299,204 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.The number of people infected with COVID-19 across the world surpassed 2 million on Wednesday and the death toll exceeded 127,000.