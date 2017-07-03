What's new

Some 3,500 US companies sue over Trump-imposed Chinese tariffs

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
33,272
1
61,653
Country
China
Location
China
Some 3,500 US companies sue over Trump-imposed Chinese tariffs
They are challenging what they call the unlawful escalation of the US trade war with China via imposition of tariffs.

US President Donald Trump on Friday walks on the tarmac as he arrives on campaign travel at Dobbins Air Force Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia, US [File: Tom Brenner]


25 Sep 2020
About 3,500 United States companies, including Tesla, Ford Motor, Target, Walgreens and Home Depot, have sued the Trump administration in the last two weeks over the imposition of tariffs on more than $300bn in Chinese-made goods.

The suits, filed in the US Court of International Trade, named US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and the Customs and Border Protection agency and challenge what they call the unlawful escalation of the US trade war with China through the imposition of a third and fourth round of tariffs.

The legal challenges from a wide variety of companies argued the Trump administration failed to impose tariffs within a required 12-month period and did not comply with administrative procedures.


The companies challenge the administration’s “unbounded and unlimited trade war impacting billions of dollars in goods imported from the People’s Republic of China by importers in the United States,” according to a suit filed by auto parts manufacturer Dana Corp.

The suits challenge tariffs in two separate groups known as List 3 and List 4A. List 3 includes 25 percent tariffs on about $200bn in imports, while List 4A included 7.5 percent tariffs on $120bn in goods.

One suit argues the administration cannot expand tariffs to other Chinese imports “for reasons untethered to the unfair intellectual property policies and practices it originally investigated”.


Companies filing suit include heavy truck manufacturer Volvo Group North America, US auto parts retailer Pep Boys, clothing company Ralph Lauren, Sysco Corp, guitar manufacturer Gibson Brands, Lenovo’s US unit, Dole Packaged Foods, a unit of Itochu and golf equipment manufacturer Callaway Golf.

Home Depot’s suit noted it faces tariffs on bamboo flooring, cordless drills and many other Chinese-made products. Walgreen, a unit of the Walgreen Boots Alliance, said it is paying higher tariffs on products like “seasonal novelties; party, first aid, and office supplies; and household essentials.”


Lighthizer’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

On September 15, the World Trade Organization found the US breached global trading rules by imposing multibillion-dollar tariffs in Trump’s trade war with China.

The Trump administration said the tariffs on Chinese goods were justified because China was stealing intellectual property and forcing US companies to transfer technology for access to China’s markets.

www.aljazeera.com

Some 3,500 companies sue over Trump-imposed Chinese tariffs

They are challenging what they call the unlawful escalation of the US trade war with China via imposition of tariffs.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
CHN Bamboo Xiaomi becomes the youngest company on Fortune Global 500 list China & Far East 1
S One more Gujju in fortune 500. His company produces more gold than consumed by India Central & South Asia 4
艹艹艹 China's 2nd Import Expo attracts over 250 Fortune 500 companies, industry leaders China & Far East 0
ghazi52 New Rs 500 billion company to take over control of state-run firms Pakistan Economy 1
FalconStar Ikram Naveed Plea Bargains for doing Rs.500 Million Corruption in Punjab Power Development Company. Pakistani Siasat 6
TaiShang More Chinese firms make Fortune Global 500 - (120 companies/15th consecutive increase) China & Far East 0
onebyone Tencent is first Asian company to top US$500 billion in value, joining Apple and Facebook China & Far East 4
Hamartia Antidote US electric car company Fisker patents solid-state battery promises 500-mile range, 1-minute charge Americas 5
TaiShang Top 500 Chinese companies' revenue sets record in 2016 China & Far East 0
Zarvan Russian defence company unveils new version of BPV-500 unmanned helicopter Russian Defence Forum 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top