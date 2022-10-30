Somalia car bombings kill 100 | NHK WORLD-JAPAN News Two car bombings in the Somali capital of Mogadishu have killed at least 100 people and injuring 300. The government believes that the Islamist militant group Al-Shabab is responsible for the attacks.

Two car bombings in the Somali capital of Mogadishu have killed at least 100 people and injuring 300.The government believes that the Islamist militant group Al-Shabab is responsible for the attacks.A car parked in front of the education ministry exploded on Saturday afternoon. As people gathered at the site to rescue those who were injured, another explosion rocked the area.The militant group has repeatedly carried out terrorist attacks on government buildings and hotels.The country's president and cabinet ministers were holding a meeting on the day to discuss stepping up anti-terrorist measures in the capital.The local security situation has been deteriorating in recent years. In 2017, a terrorist attack at the same site, using a truck loaded with explosives, killed more than 500 people.