‘Solutions to Rohingya crisis needed for free and open Indo-Pacific’ Says Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki

'Solutions to Rohingya crisis needed for free and open Indo-Pacific' Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki has said that finding lasting solutions to the Rohingya crisis will be conducive to the pursuit of "Free and Open Indo-Pacific" (FOIP), a concept of peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Published on 05:57 PM, April 06, 2022Photo: WFP/Mehedi RahmanStar Digital Report"Japan will further cooperate with the relevant agencies for better living conditions of Rohingya and host communities both in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char, while making effort for early repatriation to Myanmar," he said in a statement today following a visit to the Rohingya camps in Bhashan Char on March 30-31.So far, some 25,000 Rohingyas were relocated to Bhashan Char, where the government has established a housing facility and is working for livelihood options.The delegation that also included Yuho Hayakawa, chief representative of JICA Bangladesh, visited the hospitals, food distribution point, livelihood project, embankment, education centre, and the community centres for women and children.They also had discussions with Assistant Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Shamsuddoza Nayan and Project Director of Ashrayam-3 project, Rashed Sattan.This mission aimed to overview the ongoing activities under Japan's funding, as well as explore possible bilateral assistance by JICA in the future.Ambassador Ito appreciated the dedicated work of the UN agencies, NGOs, Bangladesh Navy and the government for delivering services to the refugees despite financial and resource constraints."It was truly eye opening to see the humanitarian responses and efforts of UNHCR, WFP and NGOs such as Brac, Friendship, GK, Islamic Relief, BDRCS, Qatar Charity, and Codec," he said.He said the government of Bangladesh established solid facilities and infrastructure and after talking to the Rohingyas there he recognized that they moved from Cox's Bazar to Bhasan Char in pursuit of better life, more livelihood opportunities and better security.Nevertheless, despite the initial $2 million funding of Japan and the following support by the other donors, there seemed to be considerable gaps in services and additional funding requirements for further humanitarian responses."I hope the operations on the island will expand to provide more support to the refugee population, and Japan will continue supporting the UNs and NGOs," said Ambassador Ito.