Solutions to Pakistan's Gas Shortfall/Alternative to Pak Stream?

Are these two of the following technologies offer solutions to Pakistan's expensive imported gas.
Pakistan has signed agreement with Russia to built Pak Stream 2 from Karachi to Lahore which may not be built due to sanctions.
So what about these following solutions instead of taking piped gas to every home in the country!
Can these be scaled up?
1. Solutions for Urban Areas
2. Solution for Rural Area
Pakistan has signed agreement with Russia to built Pak Stream 2 from Karachi to Lahore which may not be built due to sanctions.
So what about these following solutions instead of taking piped gas to every home in the country!
Can these be scaled up?
1. Solutions for Urban Areas
2. Solution for Rural Area