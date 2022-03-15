What's new

Solutions to Pakistan's Gas Shortfall/Alternative to Pak Stream?

F

faani83

FULL MEMBER
Aug 11, 2019
137
0
231
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Are these two of the following technologies offer solutions to Pakistan's expensive imported gas.
Pakistan has signed agreement with Russia to built Pak Stream 2 from Karachi to Lahore which may not be built due to sanctions.
So what about these following solutions instead of taking piped gas to every home in the country!
Can these be scaled up?
1. Solutions for Urban Areas

2. Solution for Rural Area
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

CrazyZ
  • Article
SSGC, Oracle Power sign deal to produce synthetic natural gas
Replies
0
Views
232
CrazyZ
CrazyZ
beijingwalker
Xi Jinping provides Putin lifeline with 30-year gas deal after Germany Scholz cuts Nord Stream 2
2
Replies
15
Views
795
Han Patriot
H
dBSPL
Southern Gas Corridor project about to come on stream
Replies
1
Views
194
Oublious
Oublious
AsianLion
Pakistan strikes key deal with Russia to buy Gas and Wheat
2 3 4
Replies
50
Views
2K
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
blueazure
pakistan is being looted via expensive Qatari gas
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
4K
farok84
farok84

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom