Solution to the Kashmir Dispute

SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
Kailash Mansarovar is considered the abode of none other than Lord Shiva and very important religious site for Hindus

Chinese are atheists hence Kailash Mansarovar is of little importance for them.

On the other hand Chinese value GB as it is key for their BRI/CPEC


1) Pakistan get AJK and Kashmir Valley - This gives Pakistan all the Muslim lands of Kashmir.

2) China gets GB including Shaksgam valley

3) India gets Jammu, Ladakh apart from Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake of Tibet


Highlights:

Pakistan gets Kashmir valley in lieu of GB

China gets GB in lieu of Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake

India get Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake in lieu of Kashmir Valley



It is a win-win deal for all three parties



Saahir Malik

Saahir Malik

Aug 16, 2020
This is the best solution,,,,,
We are saying same thing since decades..
As a kashmiri I believe this is the only practical solution without any bloodshed..
 
SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
Be practical.

Did Tibetans decide to join China? No. China decided that Tibet will be part of China.

Did people of British India decided that they should be partitioned? No. British decided that they would partition British India.

Governments always decide the boundaries not people.

What I proposed is a good and reasonable proposal that governments of China, India and Pakistan could agree upon.
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

Dec 26, 2018
Lolx have you forgotten how you pajeets killed about 20k to 100k Muslims from Jammu after partition? Saying you are going to drop them off to border if they stay peaceful?
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Oct 18, 2007
there are 6 points from Former Norwegian prime minister Kjell Magne Bondevik . i think it was good idea but chota admi chai wala and his terrorist gang sabotaged it .
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

May 29, 2012
GB is PAKISTAN
Azad Kashmir is PAKISTAN

If India really wants a deal then work it out with the Kashmiri and hand over Kashmir Valley to Pakistan and I'm sure a deal could be cut out for the rest where it would remain with India

I don't personally agree with it but it's a way forward
 
SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
Highlights:

Pakistan gets Kashmir valley in lieu of GB

China gets GB in lieu of Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake

India get Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake in lieu of Kashmir Valley



It is a win-win deal for all three parties
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

Apr 5, 2017
What about the Kashmiris?

They lose in this game of give and take. Why should this be acceptable to them?
 
S

SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
Which Kashmiris? They are not a single group.

AJK has Sunni Muslim Punjabhis

Kashmir Valley has Sunni Muslim Kashmiris

GB has Shia Muslims

Jammu has Hindus

Ladakh has Buddhists
 
