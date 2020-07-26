Solution to the Kashmir Dispute

SuvarnaTeja
Kailash Mansarovar is considered the abode of none other than Lord Shiva and very important religious site for Hindus
Chinese are atheists hence Kailash Mansarovar is of little importance for them.
On the other hand Chinese value GB as it is key for their BRI/CPEC
1) Pakistan get AJK and Kashmir Valley - This gives Pakistan all the Muslim lands of Kashmir.
2) China gets GB including Shaksgam valley
3) India gets Jammu, Ladakh apart from Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake of Tibet
Highlights:
Pakistan gets Kashmir valley in lieu of GB
China gets GB in lieu of Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake
India get Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake in lieu of Kashmir Valley
It is a win-win deal for all three parties
