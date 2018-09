Solution to the EAC debacle? Disband it.

The episode of the Economic Action Council and the subsequent resigning of eminent economists like Atif Mian, Khwaja, and now Rasul needs a solution. If there are any PTI guys on here who have access to the leadership, tell them to disband this council. But continue to meet, take council and advice from those that have resigned and those that are currently still on the list in a non-official setting and capacity. No hurt feelings (thanks to the graciousness of Atif Mian), no outrage from the mentally disabled who opposed the individual, and PTI gets to have the best advice on economic matters which the GoP desperately needs going forward.

