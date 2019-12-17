What's new

Solution to solving the Kashmir Dispute

Kailash Mansarovar is considered the abode of none other than Lord Shiva and very important religious site for Hindus

Chinese are atheists hence Kailash Mansarovar is of little importance for them.

On the other hand Chinese value GB as it key for their BRI/CPEC


1) Pakistan get AJK and Kashmir Valley - This gives Pakistan all the Muslim lands of Kashmir.

2) China gets GB including Shaksgam valley

3) India gets Jammu, Ladakh apart from Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake of Tibet


This is the best solution,,,,,
We are saying same thing since decades..
As a kashmiri I believe this is the only practical solution without any bloodshed..
 
