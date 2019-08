Government is planning to divide Punjab into two provinces south Punjab and north Punjab seraiki nationalists say that seraikis are different people they have their own language

But most of the people who support south Punjab province say that it's not about language but we want a south Punjab province because government spends most of the budget in northern districts of Punjab and south Punjab is under developed and capital of Punjab is away from dg Khan Rajan pur bahawalpur Raheem yar Khan etc

Than solution to this is that instead of dividing Punjab why not make capital in some central or southern area of Punjab make Multan capital of Punjab and the language spoken in Multan as standard language of Punjab

Making seraiki standard language and Multan capital has one even more important benefit it would help us in distancing from India

As the current standard Punjabi is language of Indian punjab and the Pakistani areas close to Indian punjab

Indians say 50 percent of Pakistan speaks same language which is spoken in Indian punjab

And Lahore is close to Indian border

Creation of seraiki province would weaken other provinces in Senate as seraikistan will get equal number of seats in Senate like all other four provinces

Seraiki nationalists can say whatever they want but for the people of other provinces they will always stay punjabis

And creation of south Punjab province isn't going to weaken north Punjab in parliament population of proposed south Punjab province dg Khan Multan and Bahawalpur division is about 20 million and north Punjab about 80 million

Click to expand...