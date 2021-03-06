Solution Group to supply CanSino vaccine in Malaysia The first shipment of the finished doses will be delivered by August.

Solution Group Bhd’s (SGB) wholly-owned subsidiary Solution Biologics Sdn Bhd (Solbio) has signed a finished product and a bulk product agreement today with CanSino Biologics Inc for the supply of the Recombinant Ad5-nCoV vaccine for use against Covid-19.In a statement, the group said the finished product agreement allows Solbio to purchase and CanSino to supply the finish product vaccine for emergency use in Malaysia...