Solution: Asim Munir should do clean sweep across the board - Decommission PTI, PPP, PML and everyone else meaning all political parties

Asim Munir should cease office for 5 years and make all political parties defunct these political parties should never rise again. He can either assume office or put someone else from the military in charge on interim basis for 5 years until everything stabilizes.



Main while Pakistan's youth will begin creating new fresh political parties and when that 5 years time is reached elections will resume in Pakistan and this time under entirely new political parties with new faces. Any youth party who has any sort of links or ties to the former elements will be disqualified.



But Asim Munir has to defunct PPP and PML and the remaining parties along PTI.



Nobody wants PPP, PML and the remaining parties in Pakistan and by doing this Asim Munir will gain the trust of the people and support which is crucial. giving Pakistan to the youth who are the future of Pakistan.



Nawaz', Zardaris etc etc these people are old and spend including there families and this is just an end of an era and Asim Munir has to realize this.. No need to do clean sweep on only PTI but all of them cause the people are sick and tired of these dynasties.



What Pakistan needs is basically to begin on a new fresh chapter