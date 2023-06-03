What's new

Solution: Asim Munir should do clean sweep across the board - Decommission PTI, PPP, PML and everyone else meaning all political parties

Asim Munir should cease office for 5 years and make all political parties defunct these political parties should never rise again. He can either assume office or put someone else from the military in charge on interim basis for 5 years until everything stabilizes.

Main while Pakistan's youth will begin creating new fresh political parties and when that 5 years time is reached elections will resume in Pakistan and this time under entirely new political parties with new faces. Any youth party who has any sort of links or ties to the former elements will be disqualified.

But Asim Munir has to defunct PPP and PML and the remaining parties along PTI.

Nobody wants PPP, PML and the remaining parties in Pakistan and by doing this Asim Munir will gain the trust of the people and support which is crucial. giving Pakistan to the youth who are the future of Pakistan.

Nawaz', Zardaris etc etc these people are old and spend including there families and this is just an end of an era and Asim Munir has to realize this.. No need to do clean sweep on only PTI but all of them cause the people are sick and tired of these dynasties.

What Pakistan needs is basically to begin on a new fresh chapter
 
Asim Munir should cease office for 5 years and make all political parties defunct these political parties should never rise again. He can either assume office or put someone else from the military in charge on interim basis until everything stabilizes.

Main while Pakistan's youth will begin creating new fresh political parties and when that 5 years time is reached elections will resume in Pakistan and this time under entirely new political parties with new faces.

A technocratic government for 5 years to make major reforms in to the governmental, justice, police, health, security systems is a must. Make a powerful independent EC, devolve the power, make more provinces on administrative purposes, bring reforms in to the electrol system, allow overseas voters, EVM, restrict expenses on election campains so its fair to all, give everyone a platform to give their views. Bring major reforms in to the corrupt outdated beuracrat system.

This will bring back the army izzat but unfortunetly reality is completely different
 
A technocratic government for 5 years to make major reforms in to the governmental, justice, police, health, security systems is a must. Make a powerful independent EC, devolve the power, make more provinces on administrative purposes, bring reforms in to the electrol system, allow overseas voters, EVM, restrict expenses on election campains so its fair to all, give everyone a platform to give their views. Bring major reforms in to the corrupt outdated beuracrat system.

Asim Munir is already in power and all he needs to do is defunct these aging parties. Pakistan belongs to the people and these people aren't in our benefit.

He needs to take office for 5 years and do alot of reforms in these 5 years. PPP, PML, PTI none of them shall ever be seen anywhere..

Pakistan belongs to today's youth and the next parties after Asim Munir's 5 years reform should be parties made out of Pakistan's youth entirely new faces.

Pakistan has no place for ridiculous boomers
 

