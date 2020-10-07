What's new

SoluNox Pvt Limited: Developing a Local Micro-Turbine Engine for UAVs

1602013548199.png


I recently came across a private company out of Karachi that appears to be developing a locally produced micro-turbine engine for UAVs/target drones. To the best of my knowledge this is the first actual turbine engine product I've seen out of the Pakistani private sector. The engine looks unpolished and rough, which is actually a good thing because it points to the fact that this is not just an import.

1602013563711.png

1602013583839.png

1602013592611.png


Their CEO was on a webinar recently as well:


They also have a catapult:
1602013699207.png


@Bilal Khan (Quwa) @SQ8 @HRK @The Eagle @PAR 5 @Akh1112 @kursed @Falcon26 @Armchair
 

Nice find I must say. They should be investing more in this sector as this field is emerging as the next top weapon systems.
 
14 to 22 KG thrust from $2000 to $3000. Cheaper in bulk, supplied from China. Made for Radio Control Jet use. But noble effort of course for Pakistan.

Now if you can make these in bulk using CNC and low cost Pakistani labor for export, there's an opportunity.
 
Recently discovered this company on LinkedIn.
This project/product represents a lot of promise and potential. 10 years down the line, we may be able to use indigenous, private-sector designed and manufactured micro turbine engines in our cruise missiles and other weapon systems.
That would be a dream come true and nothing less.
What is needed now however, is a well defined policy to incentivize startups in this area of engineering. Process for equipment/human resources/raw material imports and company registration must be streamlined. Defence startups must be classified as a strategic industry.
 
What is needed now however, is a well defined policy to incentivize startups in this area of engineering. Process for equipment/human resources/raw material imports and company registration must be streamlined. Defence startups must be classified as a strategic industry.
no one cares about this or about the electronics industry. an ata chakki and sugar mill, now that is some visionary shit!
 
Recently discovered this company on LinkedIn.
This project/product represents a lot of promise and potential. 10 years down the line, we may be able to use indigenous, private-sector designed and manufactured micro turbine engines in our cruise missiles and other weapon systems.
That would be a dream come true and nothing less.
What is needed now however, is a well defined policy to incentivize startups in this area of engineering. Process for equipment/human resources/raw material imports and company registration must be streamlined. Defence startups must be classified as a strategic industry.
In the podcast I posted, Haroon Qureshi (CEO of East West Infiniti) asked a very important question on sustainability. He followed it by the comment that our government organizations essentially look at private sector to get transfer of tech: "If you can do this, why can't a government organization do it themselves?". That's as anti business as you can get and very accurate. Unfortunately, the CEO of SoluNox didn't have a convincing answer making me fearful that this will go down like all the other hundreds of defence startups in Pakistan.
 
What is needed now however, is a well defined policy to incentivize startups in this area of engineering. Process for equipment/human resources/raw material imports and company registration must be streamlined. Defence startups must be classified as a strategic industry.
I am an unemotional person (mostly due to my up bringing), however, there are some things that make my "blood boil" (my heart beat faster with anger). The realization of how much potential and good people Pakistan destroys by predatory business practices by our strategic organizations.

You are 200% right, we need a defence industry policy that is actually implemented, and we need to classify these startups as a strategic asset and for God's sake SUPPORT THEM. It is quickly becoming a matter of our survival if we look at our immediate neighborhood.

I didn't say classify them as "strategic industry" because SPD will just use that to pull those companies under the "scorty curtain." The policy needs to be very sharp.
 
I am an unemotional person (mostly due to my up bringing), however, there are some things that make my "blood boil" (my heart beat faster with anger). The realization of how much potential and good people Pakistan destroys by predatory business practices by our strategic organizations.

You are 200% right, we need a defence industry policy that is actually implemented, and we need to classify these startups as a strategic asset and for God's sake SUPPORT THEM. It is quickly becoming a matter of our survival if we look at our immediate neighborhood.

I didn't say classify them as "strategic industry" because SPD will just use that to pull those companies under the "scorty curtain." The policy needs to be very sharp.
Had policy implementation been one of our strong areas, we probably would've been at par with Turkey or something.

I basically meant the same thing about them being strategic assets but I'm getting a bit tired of bringing up SPD and the aptly described 'scorty curtain' in every post and so I just let it go.

We are way past the point where we should realize that all of this 'indigenization' and 'technology transfer' and 'self reliance' that we keep harping about is not going to cut it.

The 'brainpower' of our human resource, the genius of our scientists, engineers and professionals is a strategic asset and must be guarded at all costs. We will remain stagnant if the pilferage of our top minds continues at the present rate.

As Dwight D Eisenhower said,
images (1).jpeg
 
