SoluNox Pvt Limited: Developing a Local Micro-Turbine Engine for UAVs

S A L M A N. said: What is needed now however, is a well defined policy to incentivize startups in this area of engineering. Process for equipment/human resources/raw material imports and company registration must be streamlined. Defence startups must be classified as a strategic industry.

I am an unemotional person (mostly due to my up bringing), however, there are some things that make my "blood boil" (my heart beat faster with anger). The realization of how much potential and good people Pakistan destroys by predatory business practices by our strategic organizations.You are 200% right, we need a defence industry policy that is actually implemented, and we need to classify these startups as a strategic asset and for God's sake SUPPORT THEM. It is quickly becoming a matter of our survival if we look at our immediate neighborhood.I didn't say classify them as "strategic industry" because SPD will just use that to pull those companies under the "scorty curtain." The policy needs to be very sharp.