SoluNox Pvt Limited: Developing a Local Micro-Turbine Engine for UAVs

MICRO TURBINE ENGINEFOR UAVS SoluNox MGTE UM1-1 Gas turbine engine is an essential power plant in modern day high speed UAS (Unmanned Aerial System) for various applications SOLUNOX had taken an initiative, to indigenously develop our own Gas Turbine Engine (Turbojet) with automatic starting...
I recently came across a private company out of Karachi that appears to be developing a locally produced micro-turbine engine for UAVs/target drones. To the best of my knowledge this is the first actual turbine engine product I've seen out of the Pakistani private sector. The engine looks unpolished and rough, which is actually a good thing because it points to the fact that this is not just an import.
