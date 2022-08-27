Soloviev Destroys Herr Scholz, German Nazi Leader​

Bear in mind that Hitler was nothing exeptional for Germany. In history there were many Germans similar to Hitler.-Germans commited genocide of Polabian Slavs and Prussians.-In 1109 Germans killed Polish kids from Głogów.-German terrorist organisation Teutonic Order commited many terrorist attacks against Poland.-German chancellor Bismarck wanted to annihilate Polish People.-In 1902 German terrorists beaten Polish kids in Września for speaking Polish.Last but not least Germans still refuse to give back money stolen from Poland during times when Germany was ruled by Hitler.