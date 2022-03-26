What's new

Solomons Eyes Security Deal with China !

Daniel808

Daniel808

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 24, 2013
4,597
-7
16,951
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia

Solomons Eyes Security Deal with China

By Kirsty Needham
Updated March 24 2022 - 2:26pm, first published 2:23pm

122440-Solomon-Islands.jpg

The Solomon Islands' cabinet will consider a proposal for a broad security agreement with China.

The Solomon Islands has signed a policing deal with China and will send a proposal for a broader security agreement covering the military to its cabinet for consideration, an official of the Pacific island nation's government says.

The arrangements are likely to concern the United States, which said in February it would open an embassy in the Solomon Islands after senior US administration officials expressed concern China wanted to create military relationships in the Pacific islands.

The Solomon Islands switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to Beijing in 2019, which partly fuelled discontent that led to riots in the capital, Honiara, in November.

Australia has historically provided security support to the Solomon Islands and led a policing mission to restore order in the wake of riots, at the request of prime minister Manasseh Sogavare.
Karen Galokale, permanent secretary for the Ministry of Police, National Security and Correctional Services in the Solomon Islands, told Reuters a cooperation agreement signed between the Solomon Islands and China covered policing. She confirmed a wider agreement was being discussed.

"Any other arrangement on broad security would be just the same as the Australian agreement," she told Reuters in a telephone interview, giving the first public confirmation of the broader security talks.
"It will have to go to Cabinet," she said.

Australia has a bilateral security agreement with the Solomon Islands covering the deployment of police and armed forces, signed in 2018.


eight_col_119753997_3075463685891193_3712963479451527536_o.jpg


Anthony Veke, minister for police in the Solomon Islands, said in a statement on Thursday that he had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Wang Xiaohong, executive vice minister of China's Ministry of Public Security, on policing cooperation in a virtual meeting on March 18.

"The signing of this MOU simply shows to the global community that we are here building meaningful cooperation, one that is based on teamwork and seriousness to develop Solomon Islands," Veke said.

A draft copy of a security MOU circulated on social media states it would cover Chinese police, armed police and the military assisting the Solomon Islands on social order, disaster response and protecting the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in the Solomon Islands.

https://www.canberratimes.com.au/story/7672697/solomons-eyes-security-deal-with-china/?cs=14264
 
S

SuvarnaTeja

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 7, 2018
4,032
-32
2,049
Country
India
Location
India
Daniel808 said:

Solomons Eyes Security Deal with China

By Kirsty Needham
Updated March 24 2022 - 2:26pm, first published 2:23pm

122440-Solomon-Islands.jpg

The Solomon Islands' cabinet will consider a proposal for a broad security agreement with China.

The Solomon Islands has signed a policing deal with China and will send a proposal for a broader security agreement covering the military to its cabinet for consideration, an official of the Pacific island nation's government says.

The arrangements are likely to concern the United States, which said in February it would open an embassy in the Solomon Islands after senior US administration officials expressed concern China wanted to create military relationships in the Pacific islands.

The Solomon Islands switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to Beijing in 2019, which partly fuelled discontent that led to riots in the capital, Honiara, in November.

Australia has historically provided security support to the Solomon Islands and led a policing mission to restore order in the wake of riots, at the request of prime minister Manasseh Sogavare.
Karen Galokale, permanent secretary for the Ministry of Police, National Security and Correctional Services in the Solomon Islands, told Reuters a cooperation agreement signed between the Solomon Islands and China covered policing. She confirmed a wider agreement was being discussed.

"Any other arrangement on broad security would be just the same as the Australian agreement," she told Reuters in a telephone interview, giving the first public confirmation of the broader security talks.
"It will have to go to Cabinet," she said.

Australia has a bilateral security agreement with the Solomon Islands covering the deployment of police and armed forces, signed in 2018.


eight_col_119753997_3075463685891193_3712963479451527536_o.jpg


Anthony Veke, minister for police in the Solomon Islands, said in a statement on Thursday that he had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Wang Xiaohong, executive vice minister of China's Ministry of Public Security, on policing cooperation in a virtual meeting on March 18.

"The signing of this MOU simply shows to the global community that we are here building meaningful cooperation, one that is based on teamwork and seriousness to develop Solomon Islands," Veke said.

A draft copy of a security MOU circulated on social media states it would cover Chinese police, armed police and the military assisting the Solomon Islands on social order, disaster response and protecting the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in the Solomon Islands.

https://www.canberratimes.com.au/story/7672697/solomons-eyes-security-deal-with-china/?cs=14264
Click to expand...


Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Brunei should also do similar deals.
 
M

mazeto

FULL MEMBER
Nov 15, 2008
307
0
361
Just look at the timing... They appear to have made public ( leak) the document when the West is loudly accusing Russia of armtwisting it's neighbors.
Now their mouths will be involuntarily shut.. till it's too late 🤪
 
Daniel808

Daniel808

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 24, 2013
4,597
-7
16,951
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
tower9 said:
So what will China do when Aus/US inevitably regime changes the Solomon Islands?
Click to expand...

Kinda like when Russian saving Kazakhstan from colour revolution back in January under the flag of CSTO.

Now Kazakhstan is Safe again and their economy growing much faster.

If not, Kazakhstan today would become another Libya or Syria
 
Daniel808

Daniel808

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 24, 2013
4,597
-7
16,951
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1507329016080257033

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1508152123317444611




tower9 said:
So what will China do when Aus/US inevitably regime changes the Solomon Islands?
Click to expand...

Daniel808 said:
Kinda like when Russian saving Kazakhstan from colour revolution back in January under the flag of CSTO.

Now Kazakhstan is Safe again and their economy growing much faster.

If not, Kazakhstan today would become another Libya or Syria
Click to expand...

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1506901084970921989

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1506893100374904834
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Australia deploys forces to Solomon Islands as protesters burn Chinatown, Parliament
2 3 4 5
Replies
71
Views
3K
donkeykong
D
Titanium100
Seriously concerned’: China’s warning over Solomon Islands protests as Australian troops deployed
Replies
1
Views
302
Itachi
Itachi
Hamartia Antidote
Apple magnified Diaoyutai Islands on map at Beijing’s request
Replies
7
Views
411
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Daniel808
China, Nicaragua Resume Ties within 3 Hours After Taiwan Loses 'Ally,' a 'Heavy Blow' to Secessionists Seeking US Support
Replies
11
Views
824
Stranagor
Stranagor
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
China’s Two-Ocean Strategy Puts India in a Pincer
Replies
1
Views
402
FuturePAF
FuturePAF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom