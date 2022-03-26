Solomons Eyes Security Deal with China ​

The arrangements are likely to concern the United States, which said in February it would open an embassy in the Solomon Islands after senior US administration officials expressed concern China wanted to create military relationships in the Pacific islands.The Solomon Islands switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to Beijing in 2019, which partly fuelled discontent that led to riots in the capital, Honiara, in November.Australia has historically provided security support to the Solomon Islands and led a policing mission to restore order in the wake of riots, at the request of prime minister Manasseh Sogavare.Karen Galokale, permanent secretary for the Ministry of Police, National Security and Correctional Services in the Solomon Islands, told Reuters a cooperation agreement signed between the Solomon Islands and China covered policing. She confirmed a wider agreement was being discussed."It will have to go to Cabinet," she said.Australia has a bilateral security agreement with the Solomon Islands covering the deployment of police and armed forces, signed in 2018.Anthony Veke, minister for police in the Solomon Islands, said in a statement on Thursday that he had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Wang Xiaohong, executive vice minister of China's Ministry of Public Security, on policing cooperation in a virtual meeting on March 18."The signing of this MOU simply shows to the global community that we are here building meaningful cooperation, one that is based on teamwork and seriousness to develop Solomon Islands," Veke said.