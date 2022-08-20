Solomon Islands signs deal with Huawei
August 19, 2022 - 7:17AM
Solomon Islands signs deal with Huawei
August 19, 2022 - 7:17AM
The Solomon Islands has signed a deal with Chinese technology corporation Huawei to build 161 telecommunications towers in the Pacific Island nation.
August 19, 2022 - 7:17AM
Solomon Islands signs deal with Huawei
August 19, 2022 - 7:17AM
The Solomon Islands has signed a deal with Chinese technology corporation Huawei to build 161 telecommunications towers in the Pacific Island nation.