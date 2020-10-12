Solo girl motorist travels to a small town at India-China border, business is booming and all rooms fully booked

beijingwalker
Nov 4, 2011
Solo girl motorist travels to a small town at the very edge of India-China border at night, she exclaims that small town is so prosperous and business is just booming, all sorts of accommodations were fully booked and there's no room availibility for her, good thing is she found that new buildings are being put up everywhere in this town, virtually eveywhere all around, so she got refuge in an unfinished building for the nigh.