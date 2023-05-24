Solidarity Week with Armed Forces at Government Level - 1977 and 2023

ہرچہرہ مسرور و پرعزم، (Every face is happy and resolute)

چمن زارِوطن میں ہرطرف مسرتوں کےپھول، (Flowers of joy everywhere in the country)

پاک سرزمینِ کی سالمیت پر کوئی آنچ نہ آنےدینے کا عہد، (pledge to not let any harm come to the integrity of the holy land,)

آزمائش کی گھڑی، (The hour of trial)

سیسہ پلائی ہوئی دیوار، (The leaden wall)

عوام کے مسلح افواج کے لیے عقیدت واحترام میں ایک محفوظ مستقبل کی ضمانت

نازک دور،

بدعنوانی اور اقربا پروری کے چھائے سیاہ بادل،

ملک و قوم کا وسیع تر مفاد،

عوام کی خواہشات کا مظہر،

سیاسی سرگرمیوں اور عوام کے اجتماع پر پابندی،

جلد از جلد انتخابات کی تاریخ کے اعلان کا وعدہ،