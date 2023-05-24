Solidarity Week with Armed Forces at Government Level - 1977 and 2023

muhammadhafeezmalik
It was 1977, when suddenly 31st January to 5th February was celebrated as Armed Forces Week in the land of Pakistan. It is said that the children of the nation across the country celebrated this week with enthusiasm and prominent places and cantonments were decorated like a bride on this occasion. The picture below is of one such event👇
The editor of the February 11 publication of the weekly Hilal wrote offering blessings to the people and the armed forces for their "Eternal Unity and Cooperation".
"This week, Mujahideen of the country and the people have removed the differences for forever, which, according to Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, was a legacy of the imperialist era."
There were some other beautiful metaphors in this editorial:
ہرچہرہ مسرور و پرعزم، (Every face is happy and resolute)
چمن زارِوطن میں ہرطرف مسرتوں کےپھول، (Flowers of joy everywhere in the country)
پاک سرزمینِ کی سالمیت پر کوئی آنچ نہ آنےدینے کا عہد، (pledge to not let any harm come to the integrity of the holy land,)
آزمائش کی گھڑی، (The hour of trial)
سیسہ پلائی ہوئی دیوار، (The leaden wall)
عوام کے مسلح افواج کے لیے عقیدت واحترام میں ایک محفوظ مستقبل کی ضمانت (the guarantee of a safe future in the devotion and respect for the armed forces of the people.)
This week's lead story was a a grand ceremony to honor martyrs and veterans of the Armed Forces in the Presidency. Almost five years after the 1971 war, the heirs of the five martyrs, who received the highest honor of bravery, were awarded Nishan-e-Haider individually by the President of Pakistan, Fazal Elahi Chaudhry.
Among the honored Ghazis were some controversial figures whose names are not reputable in historical contexts. As in the picture below, President of Pakistan General (retired) Takka Khan is being decorated by Hilal-e-Juraat!
Like everything else, awards are always controversial, so let's leave the controversy at that and move on.
In the celebrations of the week of solidarity with the armed forces, the Zinda Dalan-e-Lahore saw the fire of anti-tank weapons in Fortress Stadium, while the Navy's bright white contingent marched past on Bandar Road in Karachi. In Peshawar, people came out to see the paratroopers, while the residents of Sargodha Base were entertained by the flypast of the planes.
Friends, the historians and journos of that time used to write about peace, solidarity, one-pageness between Prime Minister and Army, the president was happy by decorating the broad shoulders of the heirs of martyrs and other patriots and the people were happy to enjoy the military fairs.
I don't know what happened that some evil forces noticed the joy of this unity spread across the land of the country.
In the 21st week of celebrating the Armed Forces' Week, the army chief imposed martial law in the country by running the elected government.
Some more familiar metaphors took over the next day's newspaper editorials:
نازک دور،
بدعنوانی اور اقربا پروری کے چھائے سیاہ بادل،
ملک و قوم کا وسیع تر مفاد،
عوام کی خواہشات کا مظہر،
سیاسی سرگرمیوں اور عوام کے اجتماع پر پابندی،
جلد از جلد انتخابات کی تاریخ کے اعلان کا وعدہ،
وغیرہ وغیرہ
Friends, May 2023 is May of Chaos. The people of Lahore, Peshawar, Sargodha and some other cities have crossed some sensitive red-lines by expressing their solidarity with the armed forces.
Resultantly, suddenly, banners of solidarity with the armed forces have been displayed on the highways of Karachi, rallies are taking place. The situation is the same in other cities of the country
On the political horizon, on one side, the roundup is going on, while on the other side, there is a constipated silence. It is also being heard that now we are going to celebrate Martyrs' Day!!
May Allah be pleased with our martyrs in heaven, but whenever there is a day or week of expressing solidarity out of the norm (god forbidding) is lying heavily on the Land of Pure.
Imran Meem Seen is an ex-soldier and now a banker, he has god gifted talent of telling a story. Real satisfaction is reading the story in his Urdu:
