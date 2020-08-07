/ Register

  • Friday, August 7, 2020

Solid China-Saudi friendship

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by beijingwalker, Aug 7, 2020 at 7:42 PM.

  1. Aug 7, 2020 at 7:42 PM #1
    beijingwalker

    beijingwalker ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    31,225
    Joined:
    Nov 4, 2011
    Ratings:
    +13 / 58,102 / -12
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    Solid China-Saudi friendship
    Source: Global Times

    Published: 2020/7/23 16:58:40

    30 years of stable relations between Beijing and Riyadh

    [​IMG]
    Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to China Turki M. A. Almadi (left) gives a speech at the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between China and Saudi Arabia at the Bulgari Hotel in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Sun Haoran/GT

    A Chinese expert said that China-Saudi Arabia relations are solid and extraordinary when the two countries celebrated the 30th anniversary of their bilateral ties, and noted that both countries highly value their relationship, particularly in terms of stable oil supply, strategic cooperation, and regional peace and development.

    "China and Saudi Arabia have established a solid strategic cooperative relationship for more than 10 years," Yin Gang, an expert on Middle East studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing, told the Global Times on Thursday.

    "Saudi Arabia needs China's huge market to ensure its steady oil supply, enhance its influence in the Arab world, and balance the force with other Arab powers in the Middle East," said Yin.

    Yin noted that "as an influential power in West Asia, Saudi Arabia has maintained extraordinary relations with China, including cooperation in petroleum, trade and the military affairs. China and Saudi Arabia share many common interests in regional security."

    In a recent exchange of congratulatory messages on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of China-Saudi Arabia diplomatic ties, Chinese President Xi Jinping noted that over the past 30 years, bilateral relations have seen steady development, with cooperation bearing rich fruits in various fields, Xinhua News Agency reported on Wednesday.

    Xi said he is ready to work with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to lead bilateral relations to new achievements in the new era for the benefit of both countries and their peoples, said Xinhua.

    At this time, Xi said, China and Saudi Arabia are working together against COVID-19 to protect the health and well-being of both peoples, safeguard regional and global public health security, and have left behind touching stories of mutual assistance, according to Xinhua.

    In his message, King Salman said that since the establishment of China-Saudi Arabia diplomatic relations 30 years ago, great progress has been made in various fields, demonstrating the profound friendship between the two countries and the high-level strategic relationship.

    The Saudi king said he is willing to push for continuous development of the special relationship so as to serve the common interests of both countries and their peoples. He added that Saudi Arabia looks forward to carrying out more cooperation with China to promote regional and global security.

    "Relations between countries in the Middle East are complex. The basic principle of China's diplomacy in this region is to develop friendly relations with all the countries," Yin said.

    [​IMG]
    Turki M. A. Almadi (6th from left), Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to China, Zhai Jun (3rd from right), Special Envoy of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue, and other diplomats and guests cut a cake to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Saudi Arabia diplomatic ties in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Courtesy of Saudi Arabian Embassy in Beijing

    The Saudi Arabian embassy in China held a reception at the Bulgari Hotel in Beijing Tuesday to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between China and Saudi Arabia.

    Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to China Turki M. A. Almadi, Special Envoy of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue Zhai Jun, and diplomats from other Arab nations in Beijing took part in the celebration.

    Almadi remarked at the event, "In the past 30 years, Saudi Arabia-China relations have developed rapidly and become a model of friendly relations between countries. Throughout the development of bilateral relations since 1990, fruitful results have been achieved."

    "The two countries have enjoyed all-round and multi-faceted relations not only in bilateral trade and mutual investment, but also in cooperation in the fields of culture, science and technology and health," he noted.

    The ambassador stressed that "we highly appreciate China's positive stance on Saudi Arabia amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the mutual support between the two countries. Saudi Arabia and China are good friends with mutual trust."

    "We look forward to developing all-round relations with China in various fields, and hope that the relations between the two countries will achieve substantial development in the near future. We will continue to strengthen our ties and achieve our common interests," he added.

    "Thirty years ago, the leaders of both China and Saudi Arabia, proceeding from the fundamental interests of the two peoples and a long-term strategic perspective, made a historic decision to establish diplomatic relations between the two countries, which opened a new page in our relations," said Zhai.

    Zhai noted that "in the past 30 years, the China-Saudi Arabia relations have made great progress. High-level exchanges between the two countries are getting closer and political mutual trust is deepening day by day."

    "The two countries understand and support each other on issues of common interests and major concerns, and new achievements have been made in pragmatic cooperation in various fields. Saudi Arabia has been China's largest crude oil supplier in the world and the largest trading partner in the West Asian and African region for many consecutive years," Zhai said.

    He added that China highly values China-Saudi Arabia relations, and hopes to work together with Saudi Arabia to take the 30th anniversary as an opportunity to continuously enhance political mutual trust, promote the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative to be compatible with Saudi Vision 2030, further deepen bilateral practical cooperation, improve friendship between the two peoples, and jointly create a better future for China-Saudi Arabia relations.

    https://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1195426.shtml
     
  2. Aug 7, 2020 at 7:44 PM #2
    beijingwalker

    beijingwalker ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    31,225
    Joined:
    Nov 4, 2011
    Ratings:
    +13 / 58,102 / -12
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    China, Saudi Arabia eye new level of friendship as diplomatic ties hit 30-year mark
    Source: Xinhua| 2020-07-22 23:43:48

    RIYADH, July 22 (Xinhua) -- As this year marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Saudi Arabia, the two countries are ready to make more achievements through close cooperation.

    On July 21, 1990, the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Saudi Arabia opened a new chapter in their bilateral ties. Since then, the two countries have shown mutual understanding and support on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, and have worked closely on multilateral occasions such as the United Nations and the Group of Twenty (G20).

    Leaders of both China and Saudi Arabia have paid frequent bilateral visits, constantly enhancing mutual political trust and deepening the friendship and mutual understanding of the two nations.

    The establishment of the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership and the founding of the China-Saudi Arabia High-level Joint Committee in 2016 marked a particular milestone for the development of bilateral relations, Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chen Weiqing said.

    Zhu Weilie, director of the Committee of Experts of the China-Arab Research Center on Reform and Development, stressed the strategic importance of China-Saudi Arabia relations, noting that they are based on mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, mutually-beneficial cooperation and non-interference in each other's internal affairs.

    What's more, according to statistics provided by the Chinese embassy, bilateral trade volume between the two countries has grown more than 150-fold in about 30 years, from less than 500 million U.S. dollars in 1990 to 78.18 billion dollars in 2019.

    China is Saudi Arabia's largest trading partner and Saudi Arabia is China's largest trading partner in West Asia. Majid Al Otaiba, member of the Saudi-Chinese Business Council, said the two countries' economic and commercial cooperation has witnessed significant growth over the years, resulting in astounding success in bilateral trade.

    In January 2016, the Yanbu Aramco Sinopec Refining Company was officially put into operation, marking Chinese oil refiner Sinopec's first overseas refining and chemical project, as well as China's largest investment project in Saudi Arabia.

    The Mecca Light Rail undertaken by China Railway Construction is the first light rail in Saudi Arabia and the first of its kind built by a Chinese company in the Middle East.

    The Jizan Economic City -- the construction of which many Chinese companies are participating in -- is set to become a new driving force for the economic development of Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast in the future.

    In recent years, people-to-people exchanges between China and Saudi Arabia have also been increasing, with the two sides actively carrying out exchanges and cooperation in such areas as language and culture, art and civilizations, and heritage protection.

    Since the introduction of the Chinese language to the Saudi curriculum in 2019 when Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud visited China, the education authorities of the two countries have kept close communication, Chen said.

    Yahya bin Junaid, head of the Saudi think tank Center for Research and Intercommunication Knowledge (CRIK), said that since the Chinese language was added to the Saudi curriculum, bilateral cultural cooperation has moved to a higher level.

    Moreover, facing the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the two countries have shown brotherhood by supporting and helping each other.

    At the most critical moments during China's COVID-19 battle, the Saudi government and companies provided emergency supplies to China; and when Saudi Arabia was hit by the epidemic, the Chinese government sent medical experts to the kingdom, while Chinese companies helped boost the country's COVID-19 testing capacity.

    Haitham Al-Sayed, a researcher at the CRIK, praised the cooperation between the two countries in fighting the coronavirus and their shared views on giving priority to the safety of their people, calling for global cooperation and the effectiveness in taking decisions to promote precautionary measures.

    Chen, the Chinese ambassador, expressed his appreciation for Saudi Arabia's active role in international affairs as the rotating presidency of G20 and for hosting the Extraordinary G20 Leaders' Summit to coordinate international anti-epidemic cooperation and stabilize the global economy.

    "In the face of profound changes in the world's political and economic landscape, China is ready to work with Saudi Arabia to make greater contributions to regional and world peace, stability, development and prosperity, so as to jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind," Chen said.

    http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2020-07/22/c_139232784.htm
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 3 (Users: 0, Guests: 3)