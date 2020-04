Why we have to go through these daily deaths, lets take care of the problem once and for all.



These Hindus will never dare to attack Pakistan, they are weaklings. They can come and get their jets shot down now and then for some home grown bravado, but thats all they will do.



Just like '47, Pakistan will eventually have to man up and face these cowards and free Kashmir from their dirty hands. Why are we acting so weak.



War is good for a nation, believe it or not.



"Fighting has been enjoined upon you while it is hateful to you. But perhaps you hate a thing and it is good for you; and perhaps you love a thing and it is bad for you."

Click to expand...