Soldier Shoots Himself Dead Near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

He was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to injuries at around 10.05 am, they said, adding the motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately.

NOVEMBER 22, 2020

Representational image.Asoldier allegedly shot himself dead on Sunday with his service rifle at a forward post near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, said officials. Havaldar Rajinder Kumar was on duty when he reportedly shot himself with his rifle at his post in Salootri area around 8.25 am, the officials said.He was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to injuries at around 10.05 am, they said, adding the motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately.Police have started inquest proceedings to investigate the incident, the officials said.Poonch: An army jawan was found dead on the Line of Control in Poonch district with bullet marks on his body on Sunday.An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the army jawan was deployed on a forward location on the Line of Control in KG Sector of Poonch.He said that some gunshots were heard in the area and later the body of army jawan was found lying in a pool of blood.The official identified the deceased as Havaldar Rajendar Kumar of Rashtriya Rifles of the army.“His body has been shifted to a civil hospital and medico—legal formalities are going. Investigations have been taken up by the army and police into the matter,” he said—(KNO)