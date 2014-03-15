undercover JIX
Soldier Shoots Himself Dead Near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch
He was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to injuries at around 10.05 am, they said, adding the motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately.
Police have started inquest proceedings to investigate the incident, the officials said.
Army Jawan found dead on LoC in Poonch
Added on November 22, 2020 KI News
Poonch: An army jawan was found dead on the Line of Control in Poonch district with bullet marks on his body on Sunday.
An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the army jawan was deployed on a forward location on the Line of Control in KG Sector of Poonch.
He said that some gunshots were heard in the area and later the body of army jawan was found lying in a pool of blood.
The official identified the deceased as Havaldar Rajendar Kumar of Rashtriya Rifles of the army.
“His body has been shifted to a civil hospital and medico—legal formalities are going. Investigations have been taken up by the army and police into the matter,” he said—(KNO)
- PTI
- LAST UPDATED:NOVEMBER 22, 2020, 7:35 IST
