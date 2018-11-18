What's new

Soldier martyred in North Waziristan IED blast: ISPR

Morpheus

Morpheus

Web Desk On Sep 12, 2020


North Waziristan: A soldier of the Pakistan Army on Saturday embraced martyrdom after improvised explosive device (IED) exploded near security forces check post on Boya-Miranshah road in North Waziristan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, an improvised explosive device was exploded near security forces check post on Road Boya- Miranshah in Northwazirstan, resulting in the martyrdom of Sepoy Sajid, age 33 years embraced martyrdom.

The security forces have cordoned the area for clearance operation, added ISPR.

Earlier on June 11, at least two Pakistan Army personnel were martyred after their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device (IED) in North Waziristan area of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

According to details shared by the ISPR, the Pakistan Army vehicle hit a landmine in Miramshah, administrative headquarters of North Waziristan area.

Read More: Seven terrorists killed during North Waziristan, Mohmand IBOs: ISPR

The incident led to the martyrdom of two soldiers and wounded two others. The martyred soldiers have been identified as Subedar Aziz and Lance Naik Mushtaq.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that security troops deployed at the sight effectively engaged the terrorists killing five.

A soldier of the Pakistan Army on Saturday embraced martyrdom after improvised explosive device (IED) exploded near security forces check post in North Waziristan
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un

As Afghan peace deal draws closer, attacks have increased.
 
IceCold

IceCold

So we are unable to bring IED to Indian occupied Kashmir while India is conveniently doing so in wazirstan and other ajcent areas as it pleases killing our soldiers.
 
Rollno21

Rollno21

Pakistani posters are trolling on threads related to India China clash at lac .And they have no time to pay respect for one of their own soldier who sacrificed himself on the line of duty.Pity

RIP
 
