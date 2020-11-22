Soldier martyred in North Waziristan IBO

Security forces kill two terrorists during intense exchange of fire in Spinwam area, says ISPR
Security forces on Saturday killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The military's media wing said that the operation was conducted in North Waziristan's Spinwam area on reports of presence of the terrorists.
ISPR said that during the intense exchange of fire, Naik Nazakat Khan, a 32-year-old resident of Attock, embraced martyrdom.
The statement further said that the killed terrorists were active members of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Spinwam and were involved in terrorist activities against the security forces.
Earlier this month, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion near a military checkpost in Kaniguram area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district.
“Lance Naik Waqas Ahmed, a 26-year-old Karachi resident, embraced shahadat (martyrdom) in the incident,” the military’s media wing said in a statement.
Last month, an officer, identified as Captain Faheem, and two soldiers – Sepoy Shafi and Sepoy Naseem – embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with the terrorists in North Waziristan's Dosalli area while security forces were conducting an IBO.
In April, security forces killed a terrorist belonging to TTP Shehryar Mehsud group during an IBO in the Ladha area of South Waziristan, according to the ISPR.
Again the price of not having proper aerial surveillance during an IBO. Waziristan isn't even that big of an area, how are we not placing the entire area under surveillance?
