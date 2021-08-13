What's new

Soldier martyred after terrorists fired at Pakistan Army check post in Waziristan

Mods @waz @LeGenD @The Eagle bear witness to this fake news factory and distortion..

ISPR Never issued an statement saying near Afghan border but instead said in a check point in North Waziristan but here it was purposely falsified..

This was the official release below...

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in terrorist attack on North Waziristan checkpost




  • Pakistan Army solider killed in terrorist attack on military post in North Waziristan, says ISPR.
  • Military's media wing says the troops responded promptly.
  • Clearance operation underway to eliminate terrorists in the area.






A soldier was martyred in North Waziristan's Shewa area after terrorists targeted a checkpost, a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Saturday.

The military's media wing, in a statement, said terrorists fired at a military post.

According to the ISPR, the troops responded promptly and "effectively engaged the terrorists' location". During an exchange of fire, Naik Noor Merjan, who was 32 years old, embraced shahadat (martyrdom).

"Clearance of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area," the statement read.

In October, a security forces personnel was martyred in North Waziristan's Ghariuom after terrorists targeted a check-post.

According to the ISPR, during an exchange of fire, sepoy Muhammad Amir Iqbal, who was 30 years old, embraced shahadat (martyrdom).

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in terrorist attack on North Waziristan checkpost

ISPR says clearance operation underway to eliminate terrorists in the area
Afghan Taliban are smart. They will keep issuing statements that land of Afganistan will not be used against any neighbour Inc. Pak and they don't support TTP attacking Pak.

But do not expect Afghan Taliban will ever stop TTP from attacking Pak security forces from their bases in Afghanistan. Afghan Taliban and TTP are two sides of the same coin. Noor Wali Mehsud current chief of TTP himself is released by Afghan Taliban from jail in August this year and his location in Afghanistan is well known to Afghan Taliban but Taliban will never take any action against him.

Those in Pak thinking Afghan Taliban will help Pak in their fight against TTP are living in fools paradise.
 
Mods @waz @LeGenD @The Eagle bear witness to this fake news factory and distortion..

ISPR Never issued an statement saying near Afghan border but instead said in a check point in North Waziristan but here it was purposely falsified..

This was the official release below...

North Waziristan is literally on the border
 
The Pak drones should be on a 24/7 shooting mission targeting the terrorists all over Afganistan. Unless you're more ruthless than them then forget about fighting them...
 
The Pak drones should be on a 24/7 shooting mission
Never take the bait of fake distorted news as gospel..

Just to give you an example now that we have etbalished this is distorted news.. This entirely happen on Pakistan soil no reason to name drop another country falsely when ISPR itself didn't now that being said on to the examplified version..

----
drones are pointless in that layered altitude with plenty of shade btw..

Some mistakenly assume Pakistan can have a field day but they could literally get their shxt pushed in figuretively and literally it is not something one would mistakenly rush into that foolishly. We could get our armed forces depleted entirely and resources run low leading to a finanicial collapse.. NATO went almost bankrupt they had more resources and tools
 
Afghan Taliban are smart. They will keep issuing statements that land of Afganistan will not be used against any neighbour Inc. Pak and they don't support TTP attacking Pak.

But do not expect Afghan Taliban will ever stop TTP from attacking Pak security forces from their bases in Afghanistan. Afghan Taliban and TTP are two sides of the same coin. Noor Wali Mehsud current chief of TTP himself is released by Afghan Taliban from jail in August this year and his location in Afghanistan is well known to Afghan Taliban but Taliban will never take any action against him.

Those in Pak thinking Afghan Taliban will help Pak in their fight against TTP are living in fools paradise.
We thought only we could play the double game...
 
We thought only we could play the double game...
Please correct: only we can play the double game successfully , many tried even supaa pawaa tried but failed miserably, if taliban want to play the game , we are already having multiple options, we are having no issues dumping them in the middle of kabul city
 
The "Superior race Phaishthoon of Afghanistan " killed a "Kaala phun jaa bay",
Across an "Imaginary line" which Afghan kings had agreed to accept as international borders at least twice, in written contract.
So what's the big deal?
 
