An Army soldier lost his life in ceasefire’s violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir 's Bhimber Gali on Tuesday.Earlier in the day, security forces foiled an attempt by the Jaish-e-Mohammed to storm a BSF camp near the high- security Srinagar airport today, killing all three militants in an operation that also claimed the life of an assistant sub-inspector of the force, police said.State Director General of Police S P Vaid said the three terrorists who had sneaked into the BSF camp had been "neutralised"."We are carrying out search operations inside the premises to rule out the possibility of planting of explosives," he said.Officials in the know of developments said there was prior intelligence that a Jaish-e-Mohammed operative identified as 'Noora Trali' had brought in a suicide squad into the city.