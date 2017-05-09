Soldier injured in terrorist fire from across Pak-Afghan border in second attack this week

Forgive me for saying this brothers. Truth really hurts deep down our hearts. But here goes'pakistani states reaction as I see it. ISPR is right on the case with releasing another patriotic song to commemorate the lives lost lately at the hands of bachay baz. Ghq is busy acquiring more land for housing for it's members, others are just making the usual threats of taking action next time. Our Useless and toothless and always apologetic foreign office will call their ambassador, and protest strongly these routine killings, just to shut up people like us, who object to these peace slaughters. Families of the deceased soldiers will be sent the dead bodies stamped as martyrs, and some empty promises from the higher ups.