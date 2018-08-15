/ Register

  • Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Soldier gets life in Machil fake encounter case

Discussion in 'Indian Defence Forum' started by Hindustani78, Mar 14, 2015.

  Mar 14, 2015
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    Soldier gets life in Machil fake encounter case - The Hindu
    Updated: March 14, 2015 03:34 IST
    Staff Reporter

    The Army has sentenced another soldier of the Territorial Army to life imprisonment in the Machil fake encounter case of 2010. Abbas Hussain Shah had earlier been exonerated.

    Last November, the General Court Martial awarded life sentence to five Army personnel, including a Commanding Officer, in the case in which three Kashmiri civilians were killed and then passed off as foreign militants for rewards and promotions.

    Though Shah was exonerated, a fresh court martial was convened on the orders of the Northern Command.

    On April 29, 2010, two counter-insurgents, along with a Territorial Army soldier, lured Shahzad Ahmad, Riyaz Ahmad and Mohammad Shafi from Nadihal village of Baramulla to the LoC promising jobs and money. They were killed by soldiers of the 4 Rajputana Rifles and dubbed as foreign militants.
     
  Mar 14, 2015
    longewala

    longewala BANNED

    Good. Every army has its rotten, corrupt elements.
    The biggest positive for India and its army is that they are caught and punished. Compare and contrast to the American army in Vietnam or Iraq, or the pakistani army in Bangladesh or balochistan, where you get a free pass to kill, rape and torture with no fear of punishment.
     
  Mar 14, 2015
    Koovie

    Koovie ELITE MEMBER

    Proofs that nobody in uniform is above the law :tup:
     
  Sep 8, 2015
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    [​IMG]
    Women raise slogans during the funeral of the three youths killed in the Machil fake encounter at Rafiabad in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. File photo

    [​IMG]

    Court martial sentence in Machil fake encounter confirmed - The Hindu

    Updated: September 7, 2015 17:45 IST

    The Army’s court martial has awarded life sentences to six of its soldiers involved in the alleged 2010 Machil fake encounter, 22 months years after pronouncing them guilty.

    Colonel Dinesh Pathania, Captain Opendra, Havaldar Devender Kumar, Lance Naik Lakhmi, Lance Naik Arun Kumar and Rifleman Abas Hussain have been awarded life imprisonment, a Northern Command spokesman said in a statement.

    The Army verdict came in December 2013 but remained unconfirmed since then for procedural reasons.

    The Court of Inquiry, headed by Major General G.S. Sangah, who was a Brigadier of 68 Mountain Division in 2010, has ascertained the role of the accused and ordered court martial.

    The Army move has come two years after it invoked the Army Act to seek transfer of the Machil fake encounter case from criminal court to court martial on grounds that the accused Army personnel were on active duty and discretion lies with the Army for initiating proceedings before any court.

    On April 29, 2010, the Army killed three youth in Machil sector of Kupwara district and described them as unidentified foreign militants. However, police investigation described them as locals of Nadihal Rafiabad of Baramulla district. The bodies of the youth were exhumed on May 28, 2010.

    The incident evoked widespread condemnation across the valley.

    A colonel, two majors, five soldiers and one territorial army officer and two civilians were named by the Jammu and Kashmir Police as accused in its charge sheet filed before Chief Judicial Magistrate in 2010.


    The accused were facing grave allegations in the charge sheet filed before civilian court, which include charges under Sections 302 (murder), 364 (abduction), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intent) of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).
     
  Sep 10, 2015
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    J&K report indicts ‘agents of violence’ - The Hindu
    Updated: September 9, 2015 07:10 IST

    The report documents 333 cases of torture, sexual violence, extra-judicial killings and enforced disappearances.
    A new report on “institutionalised impunity and violence” in Jammu and Kashmir has named 972 alleged perpetrators of violence during counter-insurgency operations over the past 25 years. The report, “Structures of Violence: The Indian State in Jammu and Kashmir”, is based on information gathered through the Right to Information Act and witness testimonies.

    The report documents 333 cases of torture, sexual violence, extra-judicial killings and enforced disappearances.

    The 972 “agents of violence” include 464 army and police personnel from Jammu and Kashmir (58), paramilitary persons (161) and government gunmen (189). In the list are a Major General, 7 Brigadiers, 31 Colonels, 4 Lt. Colonels, 115 Majors and 40 captains. Similarly, 54 senior officials of the paramilitary forces are named.

    The report, to be released in Srinagar on Wednesday, comes a few days after six Army personnel were sentenced to life-term in the 2010 Machil encounter case.

    The report puts together estimates of security forces deployed in Jammu and Kashmir from the armed forces, Intelligence services, J&K police and paramilitary organisations. “The estimated strength of the forces in Jammu and Kashmir may be placed at 6,56,638. If the number of companies per army battalion are presumed at 10, the estimated strength of the total forces in J&K may be placed at 7,50,981.



    The report, shared in advance with The Hindu Centre for Politics and Public Policy, outlines the pattern and scale of violence organised by the security forces in the State.
     
  Sep 10, 2015
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    New semantics of state in Kashmir - The Hindu

    The sentencing of six Army personnel to life in prison for the Machil encounter is a step in the right direction. But still, an irregular means of warfare, with awhole new vocabulary, is being used to suppress an entire population.
    Crackdown, half-widow, gravediggers, the disappeared, the encountered, paani parade, unmarked grave — a brand new vocabulary of conflict has developed in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.




    A crackdown is a cordon-and-search operation during which entire villages have their houses invaded by Army or paramilitary personnel, with people being physically violated or arrested; a half-widow is a woman who does not know if her husband is alive or dead (these missing men and many others constitute the disappeared); gravediggers are local villagers, who have been instructed by the police, the Army and the paramilitary to dig graves to bury the bodies of those killed in encounters.

    Encountering someone means staging an ambush in which a targeted person is then killed in “crossfire”. Paani parade is waterboarding, or the creation of the illusion of drowning by putting a towel on a person’s face and dripping or pouring water on him — a technique of torture that has been severely contested in the international community. An unmarked grave is a grave where a suspected “foreign terrorist” allegedly lies having been killed in an encounter.

    These are the practices and vocabulary through which the Indian state is identified and understood in Kashmir — through the presence of uniformed actors that possess the power to snatch people from their homes and visit violence on the bodies of non-combatants and combatants alike. A new report, titled “Structures of violence: The Indian state in Jammu and Kashmir”, provides deep insights into the architecture of violence that the people of Kashmir live with every day. The report released by the International People’s Tribunal on Human Rights and Justice in Indian-administered Kashmir (IPTK) and the Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP) exposes the “institutionalised impunity” that exists in the State. It documents 333 cases of torture, extra-judicial killings, sexual violence and enforced disappearances and identifies 972 alleged perpetrators in uniform or working at the behest of those in uniform.

    Last year, when I visited Kashmir, I interviewed an Intelligence Bureau agent, who spoke on conditions of anonymity. I asked him, “Suppose I am a CO [Commanding Officer] and I want a promotion. Should I go and try to kill more militants? Will I get a better promotion?” He replied, “Definitely… 102 per cent.”

    He later added, “We [IB agents] only provide information. We don’t get awards.” Later, we talked about one of the most-wanted militants, Abu Qasim, one of the commanders of the Lashkar-e-Taiba in Kashmir, whom the security forces have been trying to trap for about seven years without success. During our discussion, the IB official said, “There is a grading of militants here. C grade, B grade, A grade. You kill a C-grade militant [the lowest rung, fresh trainees]. The reward is 20,000 to 50,000 [Indian rupees]. If he becomes popular, his grading goes up. Abu Qasim is A plus … J&K police have all information about many militants. But no one will shoot them. C grade is turned into A-plus grade and then they are killed. Killing a B-grade militant carries about 1,00,000 reward. A plus carries 5 lakh. Most of this money is given to informants.”

    Dubious rules

    Counter-insurgency in Kashmir has been complicated and works according to dubious rules. Actions of combatants are not directed only towards other combatants; civilians or non-combatants are also arrested, held against their will, tortured or killed. Irregular means of war such as sexual violence and torture and the backing of a locally raised private militia (the Ikhwani), or government gunmen, is encouraged, commanded and funded by the regular government forces. The use of Ikhwanis in the 1990s, Special Police Officers, and, the rise of a monetised counter-insurgency campaign where killing of people is incentivised through gallantries, promotions and various awards, all point to irregular means of warfare that are being used to suppress an entire population.

    Counter-insurgency in India is seen by most as either a strategic issue, where collateral damage is not of much concern, or it is seen as a struggle for the extension of a unique Indian nationalism — it is romanticised by the public at large. What people mostly miss is the moral torpor that underpins the framing of counter-insurgency strategy in India. In both the northeast, where for over five years, I interviewed several police and Army personnel, many of whom suffered from sever post-traumatic stress disorder and also confessed to killing in counter-insurgency operations, and in Kashmir, where violations of the population are so well-documented, the Indian state’s counter-insurgency strategy has only been effective in terms of creating disaffected populations.

    A counter-insurgency operation is done in the name of Indian citizens; it is seen as a matter of national security. However, there are now enough reports that indicate that when blanket protection is provided to soldiers under laws such as the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, the outcomes are not favourable to the local population. In fact, such Acts are used to extend not only national domination but also a uniquely patriarchal domination in these regions.

    The Indian state’s actions in Jammu and Kashmir need to be put under national scrutiny. Counter-insurgency in Kashmir is no longer just the extension of a state’s monopoly of violence, but has turned into concerted campaigns of strategic area domination. Not only are people being dominated geographically, but, through extensive torture, extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and sexual violence, are also dominated physically and mentally. The use of government gunmen, for instance, is the use of deniable violence by the state, where the state cannot directly be held accountable for the actions of non-state militia actors, though many such militias in the case of Kashmir and Chhattisgarh act directly on orders from the local security force officers.

    Nature of state

    The techniques of physical and psychological domination that have arisen are not new. However, we need to think about these techniques not just as tools to impose discipline on populations in a war but also about what the uses of such techniques say about the nature of the state that sanctions them. For instance, an encountered or disappeared person is someone whose right to exist has not only been denied by force, but in the denial of his existence, and later, even in the official denial of his enforced disappearance, his record is expunged from the state and such a person is placed outside the law because he has simply ceased to exist for the state.

    No war-making state has ever seen itself as a perpetrator. In Kashmir, we are seeing the assertion of an architecture of oppression that is designed to “break the spine of Kashmiri society”, as one Army officer informed me. Only then, it seems, can militancy end.

    However, very little attention is being paid in policy circles to the creation of deep societal trauma and generations of persons with severe grievances against the Indian state. Disproportionate use of violence by a much better equipped, manned, trained and monetised security force (the third largest in the world) than local combatants is also not being adequately questioned.

    Kashmiri civil society groups are now calling for the internationalisation of the Kashmir issue. Given the evidence they have collected, there are sufficient grounds to merit a thorough investigation and to ask the Indian state to officially explain its case. The step to internationalise the issue is being taken because Kashmiri civil society actors cannot see a fair justice delivery mechanism that can bring alleged perpetrators to justice. The sentencing of six Army personnel to life in prison for the Machil encounter is an extremely rare occurrence. However, it also demonstrates that the Indian state is willing to take legal action against its own personnel, which is a step in the right direction.

    There needs to be a sustained dialogue on the AFSPA and the methods of violence being used in counter-insurgency campaigns in India. While a repeal of the AFSPA is highly needed, it is also unlikely, as the move will be unpopular with the Indian security forces. A small step in the right direction then is to immediately remove sexual violence from under the AFSPA so that a soldier accused of a sexual crime can be tried under ordinary criminal law. While there is no end to the Kashmir dispute in sight, what the Indian government does have the power to do is to bring mechanisms of justice to the Kashmiri people. As a state that considers Kashmiris as part of the Indian citizenry, it is obligated to do so.

    (Vasundhara Sirnate is the Chief Coordinator of Research at The Hindu Centre for Politics and Public Policy. She is also a Non-Resident Fellow at the Atlantic Council, Washington DC.)
     
  Nov 25, 2016
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    http://zeenews.india.com/news/india/army-launches-full-fledged-bench-of-aft-in-jammu_1953336.html

    First Published: Friday, November 25, 2016 - 16:09

    Jammu: Army on Friday, launched a full fledged Bench of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) at a Military Station in Jammu, winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

    Justice N Paul Vasanthakumar, Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, inaugurated the full fledged Bench of the AFT here at the Sunjuwan Military Station.

    The ceremony was presided over by Justice B P Katakey, Officiating Chairperson, AFT, New Delhi.

    The Government of India in the second phase has sanctioned two Regional Benches, one at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, which was notified on July 9, this year, and the Srinagar Bench at Jammu on November 17, a defence spokesman said.

    The Bench since then, has functioned as a circuit Bench of Chandigarh Bench.

    The establishment of the full fledged Regional Bench has mitigated the problem relating to long journey to Chandigarh faced by the Armed Forces Personnel and their families, he added.

    The official notification issued by the Ministry of Defence, under SRO 12(E), said: "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (4) of section 5 of the Armed Forces Tribunal Act, 2007 (55 of 2007), the Central Government hereby notifies the Bench of the Armed Forces Tribunal, Srinagar with effect from the 17th day of November, 2016, which shall have jurisdiction within the territorial limits of the State of Jammu and Kashmir."

    The Bench thanked the efforts of Jang Bahadur Singh Jamwal, Former Registrar of this Bench for his sincere and dedicated efforts to find the present building to house it.

    He worked like a one man army, with no infrastructure except, the active support of the local Army Station Commander and his dedicated staff, it said.

    He liaised with the army authorities without whose cooperation, it would not have been possible to have the Bench functional on time.

    It is for the first time, in the history of the AFT, that on the date of inauguration of the Bench, the free Legal Aid Clinic has been inaugurated.

    Besides the Principal Bench in New Delhi, AFT has Regional Benches at Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Guwahati, Chennai, Kochi, Mumbai and Jaipur.

    PTI
     
  Feb 8, 2018
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    [​IMG]
    CRPF Personnel stands guard during restriction in downtown area of Srinagar. Normal life in Kashmir was disrupted due to a strike called by separatists to protest the killing of two youth in Army firing in Shopian district. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

    http://www.thehindu.com/news/nation...uashing-fir/article22688990.ece?homepage=true

    New Delhi, February 08, 2018 14:47 IST
    Updated: February 08, 2018 15:12 IST

    Lt. Col. Karamveer Singh said his son, a Major in the 10 Garhwal Rifles, has been “wrongly and arbitrarily” named in the FIR.

    The father of Army Major Aditya Kumar, booked by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the firing incident in Shopian, has moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the FIR against his son.

    Lieutenant Colonel Karamveer Singh said his son, a Major in the 10 Garhwal Rifles, has been “wrongly and arbitrarily” named in the FIR as the incident relates to an Army convoy on bonafide military duty in an area under the AFSPA, which was isolated by an “unruly and deranged” mob pelting stones causing damage to military vehicles.

    The plea, filed through advocate Aishwarya Bhati, said the intention of his son was to save Army personnel and property and the fire was inflicted “only to impair and provide a safe escape from a savage and violent mob engaged in terrorist activity.”

    The unruly mob was requested to disperse and not obstruct military in performance of their duties and not to damage government property but when the situation reached beyond control, a warning was issued to disperse, the plea said.

    As the unruly behaviour of the “unlawful assembly” reached peak and when they got hold of a Junior Commissioned Officer and were in the process of lynching him to death, warning shots were fired fire to disperse the violent mob and protect public property, it submitted.

    Lt. Col. Singh also referred to last year’s incident of a mob lynching DSP Mohd Ayub Pandith to apprise the top court about the situation in the state and the condition in which Army officials were working to control violent mobs in Kashmir.

    “The petitioner is constrained to file the present writ petition for quashing of FIR, directly before this court in view of the extremely hostile situation on the ground, whereby an FIR has been registered by local police against the son of the petitioner, who is a service Army officer and was performing bonafide duties as directed by the Union of India. The manner in which the lodging of the FIR has been portrayed and projected by the political leadership and administrative higher-ups of the State, reflects the extremely hostile atmosphere in the State. In these circumstances, the petitioner is left with no other viable option but to approach this court under Article 32 of the Constitution for protection of Fundamental Rights of his son and himself, enshrined under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution,” the plea said.

    The petitioner has sought directions to issue guidelines to protect rights of soldiers and adequate compensation so that no Army personnel is harassed by initiation of criminal proceedings for bonafide actions in exercise of their duties.

    It has also sought registration of FIR against persons involved in the terrorist activities which had caused damage to property of the government.

    The FIR was registered against the personnel of 10, Garhwal unit of the Army including Major Kumar under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Ranbir Penal Code.

    Two civilians were killed when Army personnel fired at a stone-pelting mob in Ganovpora village in Shopian, prompting the Chief Minister to order an inquiry into the incident.
     
  Feb 9, 2018
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    [​IMG]
    Soldiers leave the scene of an encounter with militants in Shopian district of Kashmir. File photo | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

    http://www.thehindu.com/news/nation...uashing-fir/article22701096.ece?homepage=true

    The petitioner, a Lt. Col. Karamveer Singh claims his son, a Major, has been “wrongly and arbitrarily” named in the FIR

    The Supreme Court on Friday, February 9, 2018, agreed to hear on Monday the plea of an Army officer’s father that the FIR against his son, booked as an accused by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the recent Shopian firing incident, be quashed.

    A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud considered advocate Aishwarya Bhati’s submission that the father’s plea be heard on an urgent basis.

    The lawyer said the FIR has illegally been lodged against Major Aditya Kumar in connection with the firing incident in Shopian.

    “We will hear it on Monday,” the bench said.

    Lieutenant Colonel Karamveer Singh said his son Aditya Kumar, a Major in 10 Garhwal Rifles, was “wrongly and arbitrarily” named in the FIR as the incident relates to an Army convoy that was on bonafide military duty in an area under the AFSPA and was isolated by an “unruly and deranged” mob pelting stones, causing damage to military vehicles.

    Three civilians were killed when Army personnel fired at a stone-pelting mob in Ganovpora village in Shopian, prompting the chief minister to order an inquiry into the incident.

    The FIR was registered against personnel of 10 Garhwal Rifles, including Major Kumar, under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Ranbir Penal Code.

    The petitioner has sought directions for guidelines to protect the rights of soldiers and adequate compensation so that no Army personnel is harassed by initiation of criminal proceedings for bonafide actions in exercise of their duties.

    It has also sought registration of FIR against persons involved in the terrorist activities which had caused damage to property of the government.

    Karamveer Singh said in his plea that his son’s intention was to save Army personnel and property and the fire was inflicted “only to impair and provide a safe escape from a savage and violent mob engaged in terrorist activity“.

    The unruly mob was requested to disperse and not obstruct military in performance of their duties and not to damage government property but when the situation reached beyond control, a warning was issued to disperse, the plea said.

    The unruly behaviour of the “unlawful assembly” escalated and they got hold of a Junior Commissioned Officer and were in the process of lynching him when warning shots were fired to disperse the violent mob and protect public property, it submitted.

    Singh also referred to last year’s incident of a mob lynching DSP Mohd Ayub Pandith to apprise the top court about the situation in the state and the condition in which Army officials were working to control violent mobs in Kashmir.

    “The petitioner is constrained to file the present writ petition for quashing of FIR, directly before this court in view of the extremely hostile situation on the ground, whereby an FIR has been registered by local police against the son of the petitioner, who is a serving Army officer and was performing bonafide duties as directed by the Union of India.”

    The manner in which the lodging of the FIR has been portrayed and projected by the political leadership and administrative higher-ups reflects the extremely hostile atmosphere in the state, it said.
     
  Feb 9, 2018
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    http://www.deccanherald.com/content/658552/iaf-officer-arun-marwah-arrested.html

    Indian Air Force Group Captain Arun Marwah facing espionage charges has been arrested and is undergoing questioning by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, sources today said.

    Marwah was handed over to the Special Cell's northern range on Wednesday after being interrogated for nearly 10 days by the counter intelligence wing of the IAF, a senior police official said.

    He has been booked under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) provisions and five days police custody has been granted by the court for questioning him, he said.

    Marwah, who was posted at the Air Force headquarters, was allegedly leaking classified documents to a woman through WhatsApp. He had befriended her through Facebook in December last year, the official said.

    As per the complaint filed against Marwah by the Air Force, he was caught by the counter intelligence wing after he was found carrying a high-end phone at the headquarters, which are banned there.

    The counter intelligence wing is also probing whether he was part of any larger espionage ring.

    The IAF officially did not comment on the matter.

    Punishment under the Official Secrets Act entails a jail term of up to seven years.
     
  Feb 10, 2018
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/spo-held-in-kathua-girl-murder-case/article22712496.ece

    The 8-year-old was found dead at Rassana forest on January 17.
    A special police officer (SPO) has been arrested by the Crime branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police for his alleged involvement in kidnapping and killing of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua district last month, police said on Saturday, February 10, 2018.

    The girl’s body was recovered from the Rassana forest on January 17, a week after she went missing while grazing horses.

    The issue had repeatedly rocked the state Assembly with the Opposition raising questions and demanding action against the culprits.

    On January 23, the Mehbooba Mufti government had ordered a probe in the kidnapping and killing of the girl and handed over the case to the crime branch of the state police.

    “We have arrested SPO Deepak Khajuria for his involvement in the case of kidnapping and killing of the minor girl,” Additional Director General of Crime Branch, Alok Puri said.

    “We are taking services of the forensic science department to investigate the alleged rape,” he said.

    With the arrest of the SPO, the number of arrests in the case has gone up to two.

    A special investigation team (SIT), constituted by the state police, had arrested a 15-year-old boy and claimed the accused had strangulated the victim after she resisted his rape attempt.

    The government ordered suspension of an station house officer on January 20 apart from ordering a magisterial probe in the case.

    **************

    Was any Pakistan based Militants were active in Rassana forest as that time was before Republic Day to create disharmony as its part of proxy tactics.

    http://www.thehindu.com/news/nation...-for-rti-reply-reinstated/article22712883.ece
    N. Rajamarthandan was arrested for allegedly providing “classified” information relating to the investigation to an RTI applicant

    A Tamil IPS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, who was suspended last year for replying to a Right to Information query on a sensitive issue, has been reinstated.

    The Assam Home department on Friday issued a notification saying N. Rajamarthandan has been reinstated and posted as commandant of the 21st Assam Police Battalion at Katlicherra in Hailakandi district, some 330 km south of Guwahati.

    The reinstatement is “without prejudice to departmental proceedings pending against” Mr. Rajamarthandan after he was placed under suspension, the notification by Home and Political department’s additional secretary Deepak Majumdar said.

    Rights organisations in the Northeast have hailed the IPS officer’s reinstatement. “His crime was that he gave information under RTI Act as public information officer in the Assam Police. We salute this officer and hope and pray there are more like him,” social activist Agnes Kharshiing told The Hindu from Meghalaya capital Shillong.

    Mr Rajamarthandan was the supervisory officer of the Special Investigation Team entrusted with probing an alleged attack on the office of All Assam Students’ Union in north-eastern Assam’s Silapathar by an organisation seeking citizenship for ‘persecuted’ Hindu Bengalis from Bangladesh.

    The incident happened in March last year.

    He was arrested three months later for allegedly providing “classified” information relating to the investigation to an RTI applicant. A miffed Indian Police Service (Central) Association sought an independent probe into the events leading to his arrest.

    On June 22, the Supreme Court granted Mr Rajamarthandan bail, as the prosecution had failed to file a charge-sheet against him within the stipulated 60 days.

    Vaiko writes to Rajnath, Sonowal
    Mr. Rajamarthandan’s arrest had reached the corridors of power in Tamil Nadu. Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazahgam leader Vaiko, had shot off identical letters to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressing his angst.

    “Rajamarthandan hails from a village near the temple city of Madurai in Tamil Nadu, and is an exemplary honest officer who has received the grading of an outstanding officer in the past two years. He belongs to the oppressed Dalit community,” Mr. Vaiko had said in his letter.
     
  Feb 15, 2018
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    http://www.deccanherald.com/content/659648/army-lt-col-questioned-data.html

    A Jabalpur-based Lt Col has been detained and being questioned by the army intelligence officials on the suspicion of data leak.

    The officer posted at 506 army base workshop was quizzed by the Military Intelligence after the alert by the Intelligence Bureau.

    "The officer continues with his routine duties in the unit because it is yet to be ascertained whether the data leak was deliberate or an inadvertent mistake," army officials said here.

    Senior officials said the reports of the Lt Col being honey-trapped or receiving a large amount of cash were "pure speculation and neither accurate nor substantiated."

    "Details on the outcome of the enquiry will be intimated in due course as per progress. It is yet to be established whether the data leak happened inadvertently or deliberately as reported," they noted.

    Army ordered a preliminary enquiry on Monday following its own internal probe on the basis of an alert from the IB that got suspicious after discovering a big recent transaction in his bank account. The Lt Col belongs to the EME (Electronic and Mechanical Engineers) corps of the army.

    Officials at the Army headquarters ruled out any information breach. "Inimical intelligence agencies make no inroads, own information security is always robust and defaulters are taken to task," said an officer.

    The case comes to limelight days after an Indian Air Force officer Arun Marwaha was arrested by Delhi Police for sharing sensitive information to a woman, who later turned out to be an ISI agent. Allegedly the woman honey-trapped the IAF officer in exchange of the information.

    Espionage in the armed forces is not something new. Three cases of spying were reported between 2012 to 2014. Nine army personnel were arrested in these cases. In December 2015, one personnel each from army and IAF were arrested for espionage activities.

    In the armed forces, regular counterintelligence checks are being carried out in all units in coordination with other central agencies to defeat subversion and espionage attempts of foreign intelligence agents.

    Further, service personnel are regularly educated on the modus operandi of foreign intelligence operatives including awareness drive on threats from social media, sources said.
     
  Mar 5, 2018
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    http://www.thehindu.com/news/nation...vt-tells-sc/article22930786.ece?homepage=true
    [​IMG]
    Crying foul: Veteran defence personnel demand withdrawal of the FIR against Major Aditya Kumar and other Army officers, at Azad Maidan on Monday. Special Arrangement


    The Supreme Court halts probe till April 24
    The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday told the Supreme Court that Major Aditya Kumar was not named as an accused in the FIR of the January 27 Shopian firing incident in which three civilians were killed.

    Taking on record the statement of the State government, the apex court said there should be no investigation till April 24 in the case.

    “Let the matter be listed for final disposal on April 24. In the meantime, there shall be no investigation on the basis of FIR till then,” a Bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud said.

    The apex court had on February 12 restrained the Jammu and Kashmir police from taking any “coercive steps” against Army officers, including Major Aditya Kumar, who was earlier reportedly named as accused in the case.

    Three civilians were killed when Army personnel fired at a stone-pelting mob in Ganovpora village of Shopian on January 27 this year, prompting the chief minister to order an inquiry into the incident.

    The FIR was registered against personnel of 10 Garhwal Rifles under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Ranbir Penal Code (the penal code applicable in Jammu and Kashmir).

    The apex court was hearing the plea of Lieutenant Colonel Karamveer Singh, the father of Major Aditya Kumar, seeking to quash the FIR against his son.

    Mr. Singh had said in his petition that his son, a major in 10 Garhwal Rifles, was “wrongly and arbitrarily” named in the FIR as the incident relates to an Army convoy that was on bona fide military duty in an area under AFSPA and was isolated by an “unruly and deranged” mob pelting stones, causing damage to military vehicles.
     
  Mar 14, 2018
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    Ministry of Defence
    14-March, 2018 16:27 IST

    There were 17 cases of alleged violations received in the last three years (2015-2017). Of these 12 cases have been investigated and found to be false. The balance five cases are under investigation.

    There have been two cases of alleged violation received in the current year. Both are under investigation.

    There is zero tolerance to violations and all allegations are thoroughly and swiftly investigated and strict action is taken if found guilty of violations.
     
  Aug 15, 2018
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    [​IMG]
    https://www.thehindu.com/news/natio...nsurgency-soldiers-ask-sc/article24688465.ece
    Are we being persecuted for doing our duty, they ask the court

    Over 300 Army officers on Monday moved the Supreme Court over what they called “persecution” by the court and civilian agencies like the CBI for doing their duty in the insurgency-hit areas of Jammu and Kashmir and north-eastern States.

    The petition, filed by senior officers at the level of Commanders, comes shortly after the Supreme Court directed a CBI SIT to file chargesheets, in a time-bound manner, against Army officers involved in the Manipur extra-judicial killings in which innocents were allegedly killed, after being branded as insurgents. The court is monitoring the CBI probe and cases number up to over 1,500.

    This petition, filed by Colonel Amit Kumar and several other officers, was mentioned by advocate Aishwarya Bhati before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, who scheduled the case for Monday.

    The petition said an “extraordinary circumstance” was prevailing over armed forces personnel fighting in the insurgency-hit areas and the nation’s borders. They are plagued by doubts whether performing their duty to fight enemies would expose them to prosecution and land them in jail.

    The petition said the Supreme Court’s orders and the resultant CBI action against Army personnel have made soldiers jittery. The petitioners said officers like them were finding it difficult to answer their men’s questions. “The ongoing situation is demoralising the officers and troops deployed in field areas and fighting in counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and north-eastern States.”

    It said the “manner in which the ongoing inquiry is being forced to speed up by the court and chargesheets to be filed up in a time-bound manner without following the prescribed procedure as per the CBI manual reflects the extremely vulnerable state for the officers and troops engaged in these operations.” The petition said the “garb of protection of human rights should not be taken as a shield to protect the persons involved in terrorist acts.”

    The officers said “the extraordinary circumstances in which their colleagues are being persecuted and prosecuted for carrying out there bona fide duties, without making any distinction or determination with regard to act having been done in good faith, without any criminal intent or mens rea, compelled them to approach the court.”

    It submitted that if the Armed Forces are not given the protection they require to engage with their bona fide duties, it would cause “grave peril to our sovereignty and indignity, thereby endangering our very existence as a constitutional sovereign democratic republic.”

    “Petitioners believe that sovereignty, security and integrity of the nation is at higher pedestal than even the Constitution of India and is actually the foundation on which we exist, survive, sustain and prosper as a nation,” the petition said.

    They said they are all Section Commanders to Commanding Officers of the Section/ Platoon/ Company/ Battalion, leading 10 to 1000 men each.

    Face confusion
    They said they “are now facing confusion and countering questions from the soldiers under their command, as to whether they are supposed to continue to engage the proxy war and insurgency with their military training, principals, standard operating procedures, operational realities, valour and courage or act and operate as per the yardsticks of peace time operations, law and order issues and Cr.PC.”

    The petition said the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) did not give armed forces personnel “blanket protection” but only facilitates a soldier’s functioning and operations in extraordinary circumstances of proxy war, insurgency, armed hostility, ambushes, covert and overt operations.

    “The civil police or even the CBI can’t even be expected to be in the knowhow of the complete picture,” the petition said.
     
