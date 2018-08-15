Soldier gets life in Machil fake encounter case - The Hindu Updated: March 14, 2015 03:34 IST Staff Reporter The Army has sentenced another soldier of the Territorial Army to life imprisonment in the Machil fake encounter case of 2010. Abbas Hussain Shah had earlier been exonerated. Last November, the General Court Martial awarded life sentence to five Army personnel, including a Commanding Officer, in the case in which three Kashmiri civilians were killed and then passed off as foreign militants for rewards and promotions. Though Shah was exonerated, a fresh court martial was convened on the orders of the Northern Command. On April 29, 2010, two counter-insurgents, along with a Territorial Army soldier, lured Shahzad Ahmad, Riyaz Ahmad and Mohammad Shafi from Nadihal village of Baramulla to the LoC promising jobs and money. They were killed by soldiers of the 4 Rajputana Rifles and dubbed as foreign militants.