Wtf do they mean by "missing" TF does that even mean?!This all happens when they decide to wall themselves away and pretend like no one is going to hurt us. Why havent the training initiations and breeding grounds been destroyed? They are literally right outside the billion dollars fence that they made. Why do young men have to die because the old geezers sitting in office are too fat to carry out operations in Afghanistan?The ratio is 3:3 now because of these geezers. I'm starting to hate anyone over 50 in the PA @Mangus Ortus Novem