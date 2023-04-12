What's new

Soldier dancing in Azerbaijan

J

JackTheRipper

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2019
1,599
-10
1,889
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
They seems Azerbaijanis with Turkey, Pakistani flag.
I hope there will be another one with Israeli flag, who might be not visible in mobile camera.

Azerbaijan have good relations with Turkey, Pakistan and Israel.
 
J

JackTheRipper

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2019
1,599
-10
1,889
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Paitoo said:
The dance doesn't look Pakistani either. More Central Asian with hints of Russian
Click to expand...

Yeah, i said same they are Azerbaijanis, they love Pakistan, Turkey, Israel.
Azerbaijan have good relation with Pakistan, Turkey and Israel.

Their border are very close, so they have similar culture, dance.
Same Pakistan-India, if we look their dance, dress, very similar.

Azerbaijan-Armenia_state_border.png
 
DESERT FIGHTER

DESERT FIGHTER

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 1, 2010
46,687
95
90,601
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
These are Azeri Citizens, a gesture of victory during Karabakh conflict. Pakistan along with Turkey supported Azerbaijan.

STREANH said:
Maybe her side gig is belly dancer in UAE.
Click to expand...
Chacha thats an Azeri man. Isi baat per shair arz ha.
In aqal k andhoun ko Ulta nazar ata hai
Laila Nazar ata ha, manju Nazar ati ha
 

