agar idhar industrian lgi hui hotin to aaj is mulk ki economy ka bera garak na hua hota.



On topic, I believe that keeping the future in mind; Pakistan should invest in atleast 3 industries and their R&D.



1) Battery manufacturing as in future these cuurent batteries will become obsolete and they will have double capacity and will take a lot less time for charging



2) PV industry. In future the current PV efficiency of 17-22% will become obsolete and their efficiency will become double(in a decade)



3) Electric car/bus manufacturing; This will help in reducing oil imports as well. And EV cars are the furture



There are many other things as well keeping 4th Industrial Revolution in mind but that's another debate.

