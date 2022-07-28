Solar-powered Zephyr drone aloft 42 days

The Airbus Zephyr completed the longest recorded drone flight during an Army test The Airbus Zephyr is a lightweight solar-powered unmanned aerial vehicle. Capable of flying at high altitude for extremely long durations, the U.S.

64 days

The Airbus Zephyr is a lightweight solar-powered unmanned aerial vehicle. Capable of flying at high altitude for extremely long durations, the U.S. military is considering the aircraft for its arsenal. Specifically, U.S. Army Futures Command is evaluating the Zephyr for the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance role as well as beyond-line-of-sight communications. AFC completed a live-flight demonstration of the aircraft that lasted; the longest recorded drone flight and nearly the longest recorded flight ever.