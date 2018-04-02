Solar-powered metro terminal approved | The Express Tribune 70 to 80 per cent of the work on the metro track had already been completed

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to build the first solar-powered metro bus terminal in the country's history. The project will be started in January and completed in three months.A CDA spokesperson said that a comprehensive strategy has been formulated to provide state-of-the-art public transport to the citizens of the twin cities from Peshawar Mor to the New International Islamabad Airport.He said that 70 to 80 per cent of the work on the metro track had already been completed. He said that the solar-powered terminal will be completed in April next year and after that, the route from Peshawar Mor to the New International Islamabad Airport will become operational.The solar-powered plant will generate 100 megawatts of electricity. Electricity generated from these panels will be connected to Water and Power Development Authority’s (WAPDA) main grid station. Then the power transmission from WAPDA's grid will reach the bus terminals and respective bus stations.Solar panels will be installed on the sheds allotted for the parking of buses at a terminal near Peshawar Mor.