Solar power production triples

Vietnam’s Jan-Aug solar power production surged 2.94 times year-on-year to 6.39 billion kWh, with an increase in the number of plants.


Solar panels and wind turbines seen in a renewable energy complex in the central province of Binh Thuan. Photo by VnExpress/Tran Trung.


Renewable energy production, comprising solar, wind and biomass, was 7.27 billion kWh, accounting for 4.4 percent of total in the first eight months, according to a report by national utility Vietnam Electricity (EVN).


EVN has been building and upgrading 21 transmission lines since last year to reduce national grid overload caused by the upsurge in number of solar power plants, mostly in the central provinces of Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan.


At present, there are 102 solar power plants operating in the country with a total capacity of 6,300 MWp.


Nearly 50,000 rooftop solar systems were operating by the end of August with a total capacity of nearly 1,200 MWp, half of them installed in the first eight months.

 
Vietnam achieved solar power generation capacity 10 years earlier than planned. There is a interesting boom in rooftop.
Thanks to solar cells become too cheap.


