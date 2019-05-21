Black_cats
Solar Home Systems Provide Clean Energy for 20 million People in Bangladesh- World Bank
- 08-04-2021 | 9:04 pm
The off-grid solar electrification programme has provided electricity to approximately 16 percent of the rural population of Bangladesh.
The programme was launched as a household pilot in 2003 for 50,000 families.
Presently, Bangladesh has the largest off-grid solar power programme in the world enabling over 20 million Bangladeshis to access electricity. During a book launch function, the World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan Mercy Tembon said that the government of Bangladesh introduced affordable off grid renewable energy solutions through public private partnership.
The World Bank supported the solar electrification programme in Bangladesh through the Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (IDCOL). It combined its expertise in infrastructure financing with Bangladesh’s pioneering work in micro-financing and private sector solar electrification initiatives to build a scalable off-grid electrification business model.
Speaking on the occasion, State Minister of Power Nasrul Hamid said that the government of Bangladesh is committed to driving up renewable energy and has offered incentives such as tax-breaks to support net-metered solar rooftop installation in the country.
Between 2003 to 2018, the project reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by approximately 9.6 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent. The program helped reduce indoor air pollution by avoiding the consumption of 4.4 billion litres of kerosene, said the World Bank in its release. World Bank has provided finance worth USD 726 million for the projects under Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Development (RERED) Projects in Bangladesh
By Rajesh Jha
