Recently , Donald Trump has suggested that a solar border wall could be built at the US Mexico border.



In Pakistan we are facing three issues



1. Shortage of Electricity

2. Insecurity due to India and Afghanistan using the open border to create unreset

3. India and Afghanistan blaming Pakistan



The challenges in building a border wall are that is can cost too much



However if the investment for electricity generation can be combined with the security requirement then we are achieving two objectives together.



Its an out of the box idea but one which needs to propagated for serious consideration

