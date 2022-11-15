What's new

Software update of PTI General Secretary Gujranwala : Apologises from ECP and his family

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1592229233434279940

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1584187202585923584

Earlier he was seen in a video threatening ECP and his family with death after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified PTI Chairman Imran Khan. The video of the accused had gone viral on social media, after which the cyber-crime wing of FIA started an inquiry and collected information on him. As soon as FIA immigration officials learned about his arrival, he was taken into custody from Islamabad Airport and handed over to the cyber-crime wing for further legal action.

tribune.com.pk

FIA arrests man for threatening electoral chief | The Express Tribune

The accused quietly landed in Islamabad and was arrested there
